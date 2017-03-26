Links for the Week of March 26, 2017

Should-Reads:
- Anton Howes: Inducing Ideas for Industrialisation: "Perhaps the most popular modern theory of the causes of the Industrial Revolution is Robert C. Allen’s “Induced Innovation”...
- Nancy LeTorneau: There Is No Grand Strategy to Repeal Obamacare: "The Congressional Budget Office... released their report.... What we’ve seen from conservatives/Republicans/the White House since then...
- Andrew Neather: Foragers, Farmers and Fossil Fuels: How Human Values Evolve by Ian Morris: "Ian Morris... argues that key societal values...
- Larry Summers: The Best Books on Globalization: "[The Economic Consequences of the Peace][] by John Maynard Keynes...
- Robert Farley: Trump Apology Tour: "Steven Swinford: 'The US has made a formal apology to Britain...
- Timothy Burke: Fighting for the Ancien Regime: "We were... part of the system...
- Alan de Bromhead et al.: When Britain turned inward: "[To what] extent... [was] trade policy... responsible...
- Caitlin MacNeal: Mulvaney: If Your State Doesn't Mandate Maternity Care, Change Your State: "Budget Director Mick Mulvaney... brushed off concerns about... repeal[ing] the Essential Health Benefits requirement....
- Joe Barton: Representative, R-TX: "[Asked by] reporters... why, after Republicans had held dozens of nearly-unanimous votes to repeal ObamaCare...
- Martin Longman: Not Even Trump Supports the GOP Healthcare Bill: "President Trump sent White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney down to Capitol Hill...
- Pedro Nicolaci da Costa: Trump Tax-Cut Agenda Faces Challenges: "It, it would seem like tax cuts would be fairly simple for a Republican president backed by a Republican majority in Congress...
- Alice Ollstein: @AliceOllstein on Twitter: "I asked Sen. [Pat] Roberts if he supports scrapping Essential Health Benefits. 'I wouldn't want to lose my mammograms', he snarked. #AHCA"
Links:
- Mike Konczal (2013): Guest Post: Reinhart/Rogoff and Growth in a Time Before Debt
- Jonathan Portes: Longer-Term Implications of Brexit
- Mike the Mad Biologist: Lessons I Learned Working For A Narcissist And What That Means For Il Trumpe
- Bruno Caprettini and Hans-Joachim Voth: Rage Against the Machines: Labour-Saving Technology and Unrest in England, 1830-32
- Anne Case and Angus Deaton: Mortality and Morbidity in the 21st Century: "Deaths of Despair...
- James Heckman and Robert Johnson: How the Economics of the Economics Profession Resists New Thinking
- David Roberts: Donald Trump and the rise of tribal epistemology: Journalism cannot be neutral toward a threat to the conditions that make it possible.
- Ari Berman: Neil Gorsuch Praised a Leading Republican Activist Behind Voter Suppression Efforts: Gorsuch’s ties to Hans von Spakovksy suggest a hostility to voting rights.
- Christopher Mathias: Senior Trump Adviser Thinks Muslims 'By And Large' Want To 'Subjugate' Non-Muslims: Frank Wuco, yet another anti-Muslim conspiracy theorist in the White House, also likes to role-play as a fictional “jihadist” named Fuad Wasul.
- Bruce Sterling: Speech at SXSW2017
- Matthew Yglesias: Paul Ryan says he’s been “dreaming” of Medicaid cuts since he was “drinking out of kegs”: At last, a chance to take people’s health insurance away...
- Ryan Avent: The Productivity Paradox
- Paul Krugman: Robot Geometry
- Heather Boushey, J. Bradford DeLong, Marshall Steinbaum: After Piketty: The Agenda for Economics and Inequality
- Sarah Posner: Amazing Disgrace: How did Donald Trump—a thrice-married, biblically illiterate sexual predator—hijack the religious right?
- Jason Furman: Trump promised 4 percent growth. Here’s why we’d be very lucky to hit 3
- Mike Konczal: Why Banking Leverage Requirements Are Not Enough
- Nouriel Roubini: Markets overestimating Donald Trump policy positives
- Adam Roberts: Wells At The World's End
- Pranab Bardhan: State and Development: The Need for a Reappraisal of Current Literature
- Anna Snider: Factor This in: "It has been gratifying to see the... Tobias Adrian, Richard Crump, and Emanuel Moench [on the term premium make eye-catching headlines, and become 'increasingly canonical'..."
- *Washington Monthly *: Anatomy of a Disaster: Trump Didn’t Care, and the GOP Didn’t Have a Plan: "The Republican Party is not ready to govern. Its chief executive is uninterested in policy details, and far too many of its Congressmembers are too beholden to AM radio platitudes to effectively govern..."
- Jessica Hagy: Indexed