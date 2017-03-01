Live from America's Better Self: Heather Boushey: Winning Change for Women & Families: "Wed, Mar 1 5:30 PM The Bentley Reserve San Francisco, CA, United States...

Wednesday March 1 2017 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM PST

The Bentley Reserve, 301 Battery Street, San Francisco, CA, United States

Featuring a conversation with Heather Boushey, who previously served as Chief Economist to Hillary Clinton's transition team, current Executive Director of the Washington Center for Equitable Growth, and author of Finding Time: the Economics of Work-Life Conflict.... Heather will be interviewed by PL+US Executive Director Katie Bethell. Katie is a 15-year veteran of grassroots social change campaigning. With PL+US, Katie and her team are bringing state-of-the-art communications and mobilization strategy to the fight for paid family and medical leave in the U.S.