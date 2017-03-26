Live from Brownbackistan: How much money have Brownback and his Brownbackistanis thrown away over the past six years by refusing to accept federal money to fund the Medicaid expansion?
Jonathan Shorman: Medicaid Expansion Moves Forward in Kansas: "Kansas state lawmakers advanced a Medicaid expansion proposal on Thursday...
...The Senate Public Health and Welfare Committee passed the expansion proposal, House Bill 2044, on a voice vote. The bill now heads to the Senate floor. The committee chairwoman, Sen. Vicki Schmidt, R-Topeka, expects the Senate to debate the bill.... More than 150,000 people could potentially receive health coverage under Medicaid expansion in Kansas. Expansion would help close the so-called “doughnut hole”–where individuals make too much to qualify for Medicaid, but not enough to receive government subsidies to buy insurance.... Sen. Laura Kelly, D-Topeka, said lawmakers have no idea how the debate in Congress will turn out. The Kansas Senate has the votes to pass expansion, she said.