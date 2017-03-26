« | Main | »

Live from Brownbackistan: How much money have Brownback and his Brownbackistanis thrown away over the past six years by refusing to accept federal money to fund the Medicaid expansion?

Jonathan Shorman: Medicaid Expansion Moves Forward in Kansas: "Kansas state lawmakers advanced a Medicaid expansion proposal on Thursday...

...The Senate Public Health and Welfare Committee passed the expansion proposal, House Bill 2044, on a voice vote. The bill now heads to the Senate floor. The committee chairwoman, Sen. Vicki Schmidt, R-Topeka, expects the Senate to debate the bill.... More than 150,000 people could potentially receive health coverage under Medicaid expansion in Kansas. Expansion would help close the so-called “doughnut hole”–where individuals make too much to qualify for Medicaid, but not enough to receive government subsidies to buy insurance.... Sen. Laura Kelly, D-Topeka, said lawmakers have no idea how the debate in Congress will turn out. The Kansas Senate has the votes to pass expansion, she said.

March 26, 2017 at 03:26 PM in Economics: Health, Moral Responsibility, Politics, Streams: Equitable Growth |

Twitter | Google | Pinterest | Facebook

Comments

Fund Grasping Reality: The Semi-Daily Journal of Economist Brad DeLong

We Are with Her!

Looking Forward to Four Years During Which Most if Not All of America's Potential for Human Progress Is Likely to Be Wasted

With each passing day Donald Trump looks more and more like Silvio Berlusconi: bunga-bunga governance, with a number of unlikely and unforeseen disasters and a major drag on the country--except in states where his policies are neutralized.

Nevertheless, remember: WE ARE WITH HER!

Recently...

Definitely Worth Reading...

Probably Worth Reading...

At My Fingertips...

HIGHLIGHTED ONLY | THE HONEST BROKER | EQUITABLE GROWTH | RSS FEED | Short Biography | Talks, Presentations, and Events | Edit Posts | Edit Pages | Edit Content | Berkeley Open Access | Subscribe to Grasping Reality's Feed... | Books Worth Reading | Discussions ||||
AFFILIATIONS: Equitable Growth - Manifesto | Berkeley - Blum Center<.a> | NBER ||||
OTHER STREAMS: Readings and Reviews | DeLong FAQ | The Honest Broker | Ann Marie Marciarille | Across the Wide Missouri... | Liveblogging History | Storify | On Social Media | This.! | Mark Thoma | Paul Krugman | Noah Smith and Steve Randy Waldman | Zeynep Tufekci | Oliver Willis | Marginal Revolution | Cosma Shalizi | Worthwhile Canadian Initiative | Angry Bear | Antonio Fatas |
J Bradford DeLong s Profile Typepad

Archives

More...

Mine and Others Worth Reading...

Delong typepad com images 20061030 WTC nysky3 JPG jpg

"I now know it is a rising, not a setting, sun" --Benjamin Franklin, 1787