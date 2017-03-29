« | Main | »

Live from HMS Ulysses: Walter Jon Williams: Random Acts of Violence: "I’ve been mostly reading stuff by World War II vets who became writers...

...like Ronald Bassett, Philip McCutchan, and the very early Alastair MacLean of HMS Ulysses, though I’ve also been reading works by more contemporary writers dealing with period material.  And I’ve noticed one big difference.... There’s a completely different attitude toward death. In the veterans’ work, death is completely random and completely arbitrary.  Anyone can die at any time.  People die for no damn reason at all. Whereas in the more contemporary writers, death occurs when it is necessary for the plot.

In the latter, a ship’s captain might die in order that a subordinate might rise to command and demonstrate his genius in defeating the enemy.

Whereas in the veterans’ work, a ship’s captain might die in some horribly pointless way, only to have his replacement discover that his situation is still hopeless, that he’s still out of options, and basically he’s just as fucked as the last guy, and there’s nothing he can do about it except soldier on and hope for the best....

Characters in the veterans’ stories survive because (1) they won’t give up, and (2) they’re very, very lucky.  They may or may not be gifted commanders, but that hardly matters, because they hardly ever have a good choice to make— they’re put in peril by circumstance, or usually by their superiors, who leave them with very few options, mostly between one horrible decision and another, perhaps slightly less horrible decision.  (Decision #1— everybody dies. Decision #2— only 90% of us die.) The whole point of a fight against hopeless odds, I remind, is that it’s hopeless....

It has to be admitted that the more modern novels produce a somewhat more satisfactory reading experience.  They’re better writers than those self-taught vets, for one thing, but mainly it’s because the stories they tell are closer to what readers want.  Readers want the bright up-and-coming heroes to succeed and be rewarded, and not to be shredded into paste by some completely random act of industrialized violence...

March 29, 2017 at 06:57 AM in Books, History, Streams: Across the Wide Missouri |

Twitter | Google | Pinterest | Facebook

Comments

Fund Grasping Reality: The Semi-Daily Journal of Economist Brad DeLong

Recently...

We Are with Her!

Looking Forward to Four Years During Which Most if Not All of America's Potential for Human Progress Is Likely to Be Wasted

With each passing day Donald Trump looks more and more like Silvio Berlusconi: bunga-bunga governance, with a number of unlikely and unforeseen disasters and a major drag on the country--except in states where his policies are neutralized.

Nevertheless, remember: WE ARE WITH HER!

At My Fingertips...

HIGHLIGHTED ONLY | THE HONEST BROKER | EQUITABLE GROWTH | RSS FEED | Short Biography | Talks, Presentations, and Events | Edit Posts | Edit Pages | Edit Content | Berkeley Open Access | Subscribe to Grasping Reality's Feed... | Books Worth Reading | Discussions ||||

AFFILIATIONS: Equitable Growth - Manifesto | Berkeley - Blum Center<.a> | NBER ||||

OTHER STREAMS: Readings and Reviews | DeLong FAQ | The Honest Broker | Ann Marie Marciarille | Across the Wide Missouri... | Liveblogging History | Storify | On Social Media | This.! | Mark Thoma | Paul Krugman | Noah Smith and Steve Randy Waldman | Zeynep Tufekci | Oliver Willis | Marginal Revolution | Cosma Shalizi | Worthwhile Canadian Initiative | Angry Bear | Antonio Fatas |

Definitely Worth Reading...

Probably Worth Reading...

J Bradford DeLong s Profile Typepad

Archives

More...

Mine and Others Worth Reading...

Delong typepad com images 20061030 WTC nysky3 JPG jpg

"I now know it is a rising, not a setting, sun" --Benjamin Franklin, 1787