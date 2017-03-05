...to explain what a connectome is to people with five different levels of potential understanding.... Watching this, I kept thinking of Richard Feynman...

A connectome (/kəˈnɛktoʊm/) is a comprehensive map of neural connections in the brain, and may be thought of as its "wiring diagram". More broadly, a connectome would include the mapping of all neural connections within an organism's nervous system