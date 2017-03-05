« Weekend Reading: John Maynard Keynes (1938): Private Letter to Franklin Delano Roosevelt of February 1, 1938 | Main | Trade Deals and Alternative Facts: No Longer Fresh at Project Syndicate »

Live from Science: Jason Kottke: A neuroscientist explains a concept at five different levels: "Wired recently challenged neuroscientist Bobby Kasthuri...

...to explain what a connectome is to people with five different levels of potential understanding.... Watching this, I kept thinking of Richard Feynman...

Kasthuri on connectomes | Feynman on fire | Richard Feynman explains rubber bands | Richard Feynman explains magnets, sort of | Feynman on trains

A connectome (/kəˈnɛktoʊm/) is a comprehensive map of neural connections in the brain, and may be thought of as its "wiring diagram". More broadly, a connectome would include the mapping of all neural connections within an organism's nervous system

