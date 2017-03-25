Live from the Journamalists' Self-Made Gehenna: Glenn Thrush and Maggy Haberman of the New York Times, in their eagerness to please their sources, cannot even remember what they themselves wrote 48 hours before, can they?
Ben Walsh: The NYT on the 23rd vs. the 25th: "Jared Kushner's opposition to ACHA got stronger after it failed...
...Here's the NYT on the 23rd vs. the 25th:
Glenn Thrush and Maggy Haberman: 23th:His son-in-law and senior advisor, Jared Kushner, who is vacationing with his family in Aspen this week, has said for days that the bill was a mistake to support...
[and]:
Glenn Thrush and Maggy Haberman: 25th: Mr. Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who returned on Friday from a family skiing trip in Aspen, Colo., had said for weeks that he thought supporting the bill was a mistake...
Which is it? Since March 20? Or since March 6?