« Measuring Productivity Growth: No Longer So Live at Project Syndicate | Main | »

Live from the Journamalists' Self-Made Gehenna: Glenn Thrush and Maggy Haberman of the New York Times, in their eagerness to please their sources, cannot even remember what they themselves wrote 48 hours before, can they?

Ben Walsh: The NYT on the 23rd vs. the 25th: "Jared Kushner's opposition to ACHA got stronger after it failed...

...Here's the NYT on the 23rd vs. the 25th:

Glenn Thrush and Maggy Haberman: 23th:His son-in-law and senior advisor, Jared Kushner, who is vacationing with his family in Aspen this week, has said for days that the bill was a mistake to support...

[and]:

Glenn Thrush and Maggy Haberman: 25th: Mr. Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who returned on Friday from a family skiing trip in Aspen, Colo., had said for weeks that he thought supporting the bill was a mistake...

Which is it? Since March 20? Or since March 6?

March 25, 2017 at 10:56 AM in Information: Better Press Corps/Journamalism, Streams: Across the Wide Missouri |

Twitter | Google | Pinterest | Facebook

Comments

Fund Grasping Reality: The Semi-Daily Journal of Economist Brad DeLong

We Are with Her!

Looking Forward to Four Years During Which Most if Not All of America's Potential for Human Progress Is Likely to Be Wasted

With each passing day Donald Trump looks more and more like Silvio Berlusconi: bunga-bunga governance, with a number of unlikely and unforeseen disasters and a major drag on the country--except in states where his policies are neutralized.

Nevertheless, remember: WE ARE WITH HER!

Recently...

Definitely Worth Reading...

Probably Worth Reading...

At My Fingertips...

HIGHLIGHTED ONLY | THE HONEST BROKER | EQUITABLE GROWTH | RSS FEED | Short Biography | Talks, Presentations, and Events | Edit Posts | Edit Pages | Edit Content | Berkeley Open Access | Subscribe to Grasping Reality's Feed... | Books Worth Reading | Discussions ||||
AFFILIATIONS: Equitable Growth - Manifesto | Berkeley - Blum Center<.a> | NBER ||||
OTHER STREAMS: Readings and Reviews | DeLong FAQ | The Honest Broker | Ann Marie Marciarille | Across the Wide Missouri... | Liveblogging History | Storify | On Social Media | This.! | Mark Thoma | Paul Krugman | Noah Smith and Steve Randy Waldman | Zeynep Tufekci | Oliver Willis | Marginal Revolution | Cosma Shalizi | Worthwhile Canadian Initiative | Angry Bear | Antonio Fatas |
J Bradford DeLong s Profile Typepad

Archives

More...

Mine and Others Worth Reading...

Delong typepad com images 20061030 WTC nysky3 JPG jpg

"I now know it is a rising, not a setting, sun" --Benjamin Franklin, 1787