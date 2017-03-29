« | Main | Procrastinating on March 29, 2017 »

Live from the Orange-Haired Baboon Cage: 70 Days in, Trump Is Flailing: "Trump has not found a shortcut for American politics....

...To succeed at a hard job, he has to work hard in ways and at tasks that he has, thus far, shown little aptitude for or interest in. Trump himself may never be a normal president, but the system he leads remains more normal than many expected.... So far, incompetence, not autocracy or even ruthless efficacy, has defined the Trump administration. He has achieved much less than his predecessors... he has done so at great cost to his own popularity... is struggling with the same veto points and limitations... but he is further held back by his own inexperience and undisciplined approach. It is possible Trump will yet recover. But it is also possible he’ll enter a failure loop.... Trump is off to a very bad start.

March 29, 2017 at 05:24 PM in Moral Responsibility, Politics, Streams: Across the Wide Missouri |

Twitter | Google | Pinterest | Facebook

Comments

Fund Grasping Reality: The Semi-Daily Journal of Economist Brad DeLong

Recently...

We Are with Her!

Looking Forward to Four Years During Which Most if Not All of America's Potential for Human Progress Is Likely to Be Wasted

With each passing day Donald Trump looks more and more like Silvio Berlusconi: bunga-bunga governance, with a number of unlikely and unforeseen disasters and a major drag on the country--except in states where his policies are neutralized.

Nevertheless, remember: WE ARE WITH HER!

At My Fingertips...

HIGHLIGHTED ONLY | THE HONEST BROKER | EQUITABLE GROWTH | RSS FEED | Short Biography | Talks, Presentations, and Events | Edit Posts | Edit Pages | Edit Content | Berkeley Open Access | Subscribe to Grasping Reality's Feed... | Books Worth Reading | Discussions ||||

AFFILIATIONS: Equitable Growth - Manifesto | Berkeley - Blum Center<.a> | NBER ||||

OTHER STREAMS: Readings and Reviews | DeLong FAQ | The Honest Broker | Ann Marie Marciarille | Across the Wide Missouri... | Liveblogging History | Storify | On Social Media | This.! | Mark Thoma | Paul Krugman | Noah Smith and Steve Randy Waldman | Zeynep Tufekci | Oliver Willis | Marginal Revolution | Cosma Shalizi | Worthwhile Canadian Initiative | Angry Bear | Antonio Fatas |

Definitely Worth Reading...

Probably Worth Reading...

J Bradford DeLong s Profile Typepad

Archives

More...

Mine and Others Worth Reading...

Delong typepad com images 20061030 WTC nysky3 JPG jpg

"I now know it is a rising, not a setting, sun" --Benjamin Franklin, 1787