Live from the Orange-Haired Baboon Cage: Is there a way to understand this other than as an implicit total admission of defeat and failure by Brownback on his part? Ambassador to FAO is not a job usually taken by U.S. senators and governors...

Kevin Drum: Kansas Governor Sam Brownback Appears Desperate to Get Out of Dodge: "'Brownback is in talks with President Donald Trump’s administration about... an ambassadorship...

...according to sources close to the governor... the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations for food and agriculture, a position that would move the Midwestern governor to Rome.

The ambassador for what?...

Two takeaways.... Trump really doesn't want Brownback.... Brownback really wants to get out of Kansas... [as] his tenure as governor has been a nonstop trainwreck... his huge tax cuts for the rich that have tanked the state's economy... no way to fix things without raising taxes, so Brownback just wants to hightail it out of the governor's mansion and leave the problem to somebody else...

