Live from the Republicans' Self-Made Gehenna: It would be interesting to hear what the real Republican health care experts say about the plan to repeal ObamaCare, if any of them dare say much of anything:
Kevin Drum: Emperor's Clothes Blogging: "I've been trying to figure out how to respond to the Republican health care plan...
...The true story:... The Republican plan isn't serious.... It's just a cynical joke... [that] will cover virtually no one, and will quite possibly destroy the individual insurance market.... Its only purpose is to repeal about $600 billion in taxes on the rich. This is not... controversial or even very partisan. The plan just doesn't do much of anything for anybody except the rich. But we're all expected to stroke our chins and pretend that it's a serious proposal that should be seriously analyzed. There's something badly wrong about this. Why do we all have to do this?