Liberalism’s censorious culture monitors succeeded in rendering it a sin to speak conservatism’s assumptions out loud. Among them is the belief that the federal government cannot expand access to health insurance.... Even if it could, that isn’t the federal government’s job.... Republicans allowed Democrats to change the terms of the debate.... The conceit of the GOP’s bill is that the universalization of access to health insurance is now the metric by which any health care bill will be judged. That is a tragedy.... Conservative Republicans cannot even say what they believe any more.... The GOP has lost more than the argument. It’s lost its philosophical grounding.

So as a result of liberal fascism -- you know, our jackbooted "censorious culture monitors" and (presumably liberal) "show hosts" -- first the president and then congressional Republicans were compelled to say that 2 + 2 = 5, they love Big Brother, and universal coverage is a good thing. That session in Room 101 with Donald Trump and Rand Paul must have been just brutal.... Where are Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch when you really need them?