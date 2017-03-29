Must-Read: Back in 1992 Larry Summers and I warned that, *even with business cycles of the size seen in the "Great Moderation" era, trying to reduce inflation much below 5%/year was a risky and dangerous endeavor. Since they we have learned that the world can give us—from causes that seem trivial as a share of world asset stocks—shocks much larger than was thought reasonable in the "Great Moderation" era, plus we have had a very sharp and apparently permanent fall in real interest rates. That has changed the 2%/year inflation target from being risky and dangerous to being... simply not sane...

Michael T. Kiley and John M. Roberts: Monetary policy in a Low Interest Rate World: "Nominal interest rates may remain substantially below the averages of the last half-century...