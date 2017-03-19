...Brewer said in an interview earlier this week that "it weighs heavy on my heart" when she thinks of the current Republican plan to repeal and replace Obama's law. "It just really affects our most vulnerable, our elderly, our disabled, our childless adults, our chronically mentally ill, our drug addicted," she said of the potential elimination of coverage for the expansion population. "It will simply devastate their lives and the lives that surround them. Because they're dealing with an issue which is very expensive to take care of as a family with no money."...

Gov. Doug Ducey said earlier this week that he isn't pleased with the current proposal. "I've said that I don't want to see anybody have the rug pulled out from underneath them, and that's what I'm going to be advocating," he told reporters Tuesday. "I have concerns with the bill as its written today." Ducey said he has the ear of the state's congressional delegation and the new Secretary of Health and Human Services, Tom Price, and expects to see changes. He was on a call with White House officials talking about the health law on Tuesday. "I think you're going to see a different bill if it does get out of the House, if it does get out of the Senate, than the bill you see today," he said....

"I just want to let the world know I am 100 percent in favor" of the measure, Trump said at the White House...