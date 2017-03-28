Must-Read; It has long been clear to me that the last thing Fred Hiatt and his crew at the Washington Post are interested in is being trustworthy information intermediaries—that what they write is of interest, as Izzy Stone used to say, not for what it tells us about the world but for what it tells us about the cons they are attempting to run.

The latest version is Fred Hiatt's claim that he was one of the marks last fall--that he trusted Trump, and Trump conned him:

Steve M.: I Know This Sounds Wacky, but I Think Trump and Bannon Are Actually Conservatives: "The Donald Trump administration didn't come into office holding out an olive branch to Chuck Schumer... and The Washington Post's Fred Hiatt finds that baffling...