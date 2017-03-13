...An individual may not have saved enough or be able to borrow enough.... In the face of such uncertainty–not even knowing who will need healthcare and when–pooling money into an insurance fund and then sharing the risk... is... natural.... But health insurance markets have... “adverse selection.” When people are pooled together in an insurance fund some will have very high expected medical costs.... For... [those more likely to remain] healthy, that... [can be] a bad deal–the premiums are more than their expected health spending.... Many... won’t purchase insurance (and the emergency room is available for serious problems, and if the bill is big enough someone else will end up paying). That leaves more people with high expected health costs in the insurance pool, leading to higher premiums and more dropouts, a process that continues until only the highest cost patients are left and the premiums are unaffordable.

One way to stop this spiral to market collapse is a mandate that keeps healthy people in the insurance pool. The mandate in... the Republican proposal... creates a [stronger] incentive to go without insurance.... It’s hard to see how this will work....

But the most problematic aspect of delivering healthcare in the private marketplace is that consumers do not have the information they need to make informed healthcare choices.... In this regard, Professor Arrow made an interesting comment in an interview in 2009....

The market won't work—it doesn't work well in the health context. But something else supplements the market, and the thing I put stress on in the paper are the elements that put a non-economic influence on the market: professional commitments to provide a service, to engage in services that aren't self-serving. Standards of caring decided by non-economic actors. And one problem we have now is an erosion of professional standards. In a way, there is more emphasis on markets and self-aggrandizement in the context of healthcare, and that has led to some of the problems we have today.

Another way to overcome the information problem is to let an informed agent make decisions on your behalf.... HMO’s.... But HMOs make less money when consumers receive more care, and consumers do not trust HMO-type institutions....

Once the need for government involvement to overcome market failures is accepted, and to me, it seems impossible to deny, the question is how well a particular healthcare proposal addresses these problems.... The Republican plan does not even seem to recognize the full extent of the problems in healthcare markets, and when it does, the remedies are far from adequate. Anyone who is serious about a delivering broad-based, affordable healthcare insurance should give it two bigly thumbs down.