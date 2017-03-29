Must-Read: Noah Smith: The Blogs vs. Case-Deaton: "Selection effects are very real...
...But as Zumbrun points out, once you lump all white Americans together-which totally eliminates the education selection effect-the mortality increase remains. Just look at this graph from the 2015 paper.... So why are people tripping over themselves to launch attacks on Case & Deaton? It's pretty obviously politics... excerpts from [Malcolm] Harris.... The critiques of Case-Deaton are overdone. Maybe they should have focused less on disaggregating by education, and more on disaggregating by gender, age, and region. But those are quibbles. The main results are real and important.