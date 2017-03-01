Must-Read: This time series since 2008 is not what would be produced by a central bank with a symmetric target of 2%/year for core PCE inflation:

I see nothing in the data to suggest that 2% will be reached if the Federal Reserve does not reverse its tightening cycle as ill-judged.

That is all.

Jared Bernstein: Inflation?! We ain’t got no stinkin’ inflation!: "The core PCE deflator rose at an annual rate of only 1.2 percent in 2016Q4...