Procrastinating on February 28, 2017

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:
- Rethinking Productivity Growth | Equitable Growth
- (Late) Monday Smackdown: In Which I Am Annoyed at Being Paired with John Taylor | Equitable Growth:
- Kavya Vaghul: Sustaining preschool gains can help the benefits of early childhood education endure | Equitable Growth
- Nick Bunker: Thinking about levels when it comes to macroeconomic policy targets | Equitable Growth
- Sarah Perry: The History of Fertility Transitions and the New Memeplex: "European cultures have historically prevented people from restricting family size within marriage...
- Jared Bernstein: Inflation?! We ain’t got no stinkin’ inflation!: "The core PCE deflator rose at an annual rate of only 1.2 percent in 2016Q4...
- Rod Dreher: Life in ‘The City of Rod’: "More [from Elizabeth Stoker Bruenig]...:
- Keynes on the Limits of Econometrics: To Koopmans: "Many thanks for sending me your article. I enjoyed it very much... (1941):
- Richard Lipsey: The Phillips Curve and an Assumed Unique Macroeconomic Equilibrium in Historical Context: "So we seem to have gone full circle from the early Keynesian view...
- Clare McCann: The False Promises of Online Education: "Caroline Hoxby found that online education may not be the 'low-cost, high-quality' opportunity many say it is...
- Simon Wren-Lewis: A Self-Fulfilling Expectations-Led Recession?: "I acknowledge that macro rightly got a lot of stick by largely ignoring the role of finance...
Interesting Reads:
- Kathleen Hays et al.: Economic Policy
- Eduardo Porter: Shaky Jobs, Sluggish Wages: Reasons Are at Home
- Wikipedia: Four Horsemen (Supreme Court)
- John Maynard Keynes (1932): The Mammon of Unrighteousness
- 2013: The Hoover Administration Was "Liquidationist"; Hoover Himself Was Merely Anti-Keynesian
- Julian Day: Alexander Nevsky (or the Russians are coming!!)
- Max Weber: Only If One Takes the Semblance of Peace for Its Reality Can One Believe that Peace and Prosperity Will Emerge
- Jason Kottke: OJ: Made in America is about more than just OJ
- Sarah McBride: Why It’s So Hard to Build the Next Silicon Valley: Google brought its high-speed internet to Kansas City, but it didn’t turn the city into a tech paradise.
- Mark Thoma: The Real Test for the Republican Health Care Plan: "The real test will be how the proposal affects people who cannot afford health insurance. Will they be helped or hurt? The answer seems preordained..."
- Douglas L. Campbell and Ju Hyun Pyun (2015): The Diffusion of Development: Along Genetic or Geographic Lines?
And Over Here:
- A Month-Long April Fools Festival of Kevin Hassett, Day 2: Economist of Mass Destruction Round I
- Live from the Orange-Haired Baboon Cage: Josh Marshall: Trump's Shame: "Donald Trump, 2/28/17: 'We are blessed to be joined tonight by Carryn Owens...
- A Month-Long April Fools Festival of Kevin Hassett: Dow 36000 Round I
- Reading: Nathan Nunn (2008): The Long-Term Effects of Africa’s Slave Trades
- Live from America's Better Self: Heather Boushey: Winning Change for Women & Families: "Wed, Mar 1 5:30 PM The Bentley Reserve San Francisco, CA, United States...
- John Taylor vs. Janet Yellen in Early 2009 Edition: Hoisted from the Archives
- (Late) Monday Smackdown: In Which I Am Annoyed at Being Paired with John Taylor
Perhaps Worth Looking at...