Procrastinating on March 10, 2017

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:
- Martin Sandbu: Globalisation Will Survive: "The emerging world has both a deep interest in keeping globalisation going and greater power to defend it than ever before...
- Ezra Klein: The GOP Health Bill Doesn’t Know What Problem It’s Trying to Solve: After seven years of drafting a replacement plan, we get… this?...
- Aaron Carroll: The Republicans’ “American Health Care Act”: "I’m trying to describe the bill in a few words as I can manage...
- Bill Emmott: Populism Versus Prosperity: "The Wake Up 2050 Index ranks the 35 mainly advanced-country members of the OECD according to their preparedness in five areas...
- Nick Bunker: [Weekend reading: “Time to mark this up” edition | Equitable Growth][]
- [Equitable Growth’s Jobs Day Graphs: February 2017 Report Edition | Equitable Growth][]
Interesting Reads:
- David Anderson: Essential Health Benefits are where the money is: "If we want to reduce premiums there are two things that can be done. First is to pay providers less per service and have them do fewer services. That most likely means narrower networks and more pre-authorizations and denials. Secondly, cover less either by increasing cost sharing or eliminating categories of EHBs. EHB’s are where the money is..."
- Dylan Matthews: Republican Health Care Bill Will Cost 6 to 10 Million People Health Insurance: "'The reason the number is 4 million to 6 million and not higher is that we assume the bigger states like New York and California cover from their own pockets in the future', Banerjee says. But poorer states with smaller tax bases—such as Kentucky or West Virginia—will find it harder to maintain enrollment..."
- (2011): What Was Herbert Hoover's Fiscal Policy? #TCEH
- (2015): [Are We Approaching Peak Human?][] #TCEH
- Guenther Roth: On Weber and Schumpeter #TCEH
- (2016): Populist Backlash and Political Economy #TCEH
- I Have a Weblog!: Productivity! and Polanyi! #TCEH
- 2007-10-02 Karl Polanyi Lecture #TCEH
- (2014): Notes for "Introduction to Economic History": What Is the Point of This? #IEH
- Adam Tooze: Explaining Brexit and Trump: Search for a Method
- (1901): Kaiping Mines: Memorandum of Agreement
- Christiane Baumeister, Lutz Kilian, and Xiaoqing Zhou: Is the Discretionary Income Effect of Oil Price Shocks a Hoax?
And Over Here:
- Reading: Sidney Blumenthal (2017): Wrestling with His Angel, 1849-1856: The Political Life of Abraham Lincoln, vol. 2
- Live from Inside the Skull: Hannah Devlin: Ancient technique can dramatically improve memory, research: "Cultivating a ‘memory palace’ can make long-lasting improvements to recall...
- Live from the Orange-Haired Baboon Cage: Amber Jamieson: Donald Trump unaware Michael Flynn was a 'foreign agent', Sean Spicer says: "Former national security adviser retroactively disclosed that he lobbied for firm linked to Turkish government while working as Trump’s campaign adviser..."
Perhaps Worth Looking at...