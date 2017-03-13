Procrastinating on March 13, 2017

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:
- Clearing the Way: How Can Government Promote Shared Prosperity? | Equitable Growth
- Kavya Vaghul: College may not be the great equalizer across race and ethnicity | Equitable Growth
- Elizabeth Jacobs: Does targeted or universal pre-Kindergarten better serve low-income kids? | Equitable Growth
- Dan Drezner: The politics of discomfort in the Age of Trump: "It was on the plane... that I remembered... I had forgotten to upload my lecture notes for the next day...
- The Employment Situation
- Noah Smith: Trump's Industrial Rebirth Is a Dead End: "President Donald Trump's economic adviser, Peter Navarro, has vowed to restore U.S. manufacturing supremacy...
- Via David Mack: Paul Ryan: Repealing ObamaCare: "The whole idea of Obamacare is...
- Rui Pedro Esteves and Coşkun Tunçer: Eurobonds Past and Present: "Debt mutualization in Europe... pre-1914 guaranteed bonds and current Eurobonds...
- Sarah Kliff: Tom Price is lying about the GOP health plan: "Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price made a bold promise during a Sunday morning interview with Meet the Press...
- Paul Krugman: Smart Republicans?: "Sarah Kliff, in the new VoxCare newsletter, is puzzled by the apparent disagreement among Republicans about what CBO is likely to say...
- Aaron Carroll: The AHCA Doesn’t Make Sense: "I’m having a really hard time with this...
- Ben Thompson: Breaking Down the Father on BBC Being Interrupted by His Children: "There seemed to be a special resonance to this clip of a father in South Korea...
- Kevin Drum: Trump OMB Director Claims Obama "Manipulated" the Unemployment Figures: "Along comes OMB Director Mick Mulvaney...
Interesting Reads:
- Steve Randy Waldman: You tell me it’s the institution
- Matthew Klein (2015): Greenspan’s bogus “conundrum”
- Cardiff Garcia: Donald Trump: Peronist? A chat with Sebastian Edwards on populist economics
- Michael D. Giandrea and Shawn A. Sprague: Estimating the U.S. labor share
- John van Reenen et al.: Concentrating on the Fall of the Labor Share: NBER Working Paper No. 23108
- Matthew Yglesias: The Republican health plan is a huge betrayal of Trump’s campaign promises
- David Warsh: A Short Trip Down Memory Lane: "The individual health insurance mandate was a Republican plan: How did a Republican program introduced on the eve of the George H.W. Bush administration wind up in the crosshairs of the Republican Congress under House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) twenty-five years later?... It was in 1989 that economist Stuart Butler proposed an individual mandate in a Heritage Foundation monograph, A National Health System for America, practically on the eve of Bush’s inauguration...
And Over Here:
- Live from a university that seems to need some very different IT managers
- Live from the Republicans' Self-Made Gehenna: Kevin Drum: Emperor's Clothes Blogging: "I've been trying to figure out how to respond to the Republican health care plan...
- Live from the Orange-Haired Baboon Cage: Kevin Drum: Kansas Governor Sam Brownback Appears Desperate to Get Out of Dodge: "'Brownback is in talks with President Donald Trump’s administration about... an ambassadorship...
- Live from the Republicans' Self-Made Gehenna: Steve M.: Why Did Republicans Write a Terrible Health Care Bill? Liberal Fascism!: "Commentary's Noah Rothman argues that the bill is terrible because, in this authoritarian culture, conservatives are silenced...
- Links for the Week of March 12, 2017
- Weekend Reading: Abraham Lincoln (1854): Kansas-Nebraska
- Reading: Richard Baldwin (2017):The Great Convergence: Information Technology and the New Globalization
- Reading: Margherita Bottero and Björn Wallace: Is There a Long-Term Effect of Africa's Slave Trades?: "Nunn (2008) found a negative relationship between past slave exports and economic performance within Africa...
