Procrastinating on March 19, 2017

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:
- Ezra Klein:Does Donald Trump Know What the GOP Health Bill Does?: "With the help of Vox’s Jacob Gardenswartz, I collected and read absolutely everything Donald Trump has said publicly about the AHCA...
- David Dayen: "Brad DeLong is wondering what happened to the Trump infrastructure policy...
- Ronald Nikles: Pay No Attention to the Man Behind the Curtain: the Great Oz has spoken...: "When a presidential candidate promises to ban Muslims from the country as his first act in office...
- Kevin Drum: Here's Why CBO Projects 10% Lower Premiums Under the Republican Health Care Bill: "One of the surprising things about the CBO score of... the Republican health care bill...
Interesting Reads:
- Kenneth Thomas: U.S. Has Worst Wealth Inequality of Any Rich Nation, and It's Not Even Close
- Brad Plumer: Trump’s budget would cut funding for Appalachia—and his allies in coal country are livid
And Over Here:
- Lee Atwater, Lyndon Johnson, Sam Rayburn, and Joseph Bailey...
- Weekend Reading: Erik Loomis Quoting Rich Yeselson: The CIO, Race, and Liberalism
- Weekend Reading: Bill Moyers: What a Real President Is Like
- Weekend Reading/Hoisted: Reading the Soul of Thomas Jefferson
- For the Weekend... Too Much Science... I Can't Handle the Science...
- Weekend Reading: Preface: Sam Acheson (1932): Joe Bailey: The Last Democrat
- Lyndon Johnson (1964): Speech at the Jung Hotel, New Orleans (October 9): Weekend Reading
- Lee Atwater (1981): Interview with Alexander P. Lamis: Rough Transcript: Weekend Reading
- Live from the Sidwell Friends School Alumni Network: Go See Baratunde Thurston!!: "@Baratunde: Comedy and Conversation with Baratunde Thurston: "March 24, 2017, 7:30 pm, Brava Theater Center...
- Live from the Orange-Haired Baboon Cage: Benjamin Wittes and Quinta Jurecic: The Revolt of the Judges: What Happens When the Judiciary Doesn’t Trust the President’s Oath: "There’s quite a lot going here...
