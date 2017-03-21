Procrastinating on March 21, 2017

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:
- Nicholas Bagley: The GOP Obamacare replacement would help the rich, hurt the poor and unleash chaos: "Republicans have finally released their long-awaited alternative to the Affordable Care Act...
- Anton Howes: Inducing Ideas for Industrialisation: "Perhaps the most popular modern theory of the causes of the Industrial Revolution is Robert C. Allen’s “Induced Innovation”...
- Nancy LeTorneau: There Is No Grand Strategy to Repeal Obamacare: "The Congressional Budget Office... released their report.... What we’ve seen from conservatives/Republicans/the White House since then...
- Andrew Neather: Foragers, Farmers and Fossil Fuels: How Human Values Evolve by Ian Morris: "Ian Morris... argues that key societal values...
- Bob Christie: 380,000 Arizonans May Lose Medicaid: "The report looks at the patients who gained coverage under a Medicaid expansion pushed through in 2013 by former Gov. Jan Brewer...
- Nick Bunker: How life experiences affect the views of U.S. monetary policymakers | Equitable Growth
- Dionna Cheatham & Gabriel Matthews: Does Supplemental Security Income inhibit success? | Equitable Growth
Interesting Reads:
- Ari Berman: Neil Gorsuch Praised a Leading Republican Activist Behind Voter Suppression Efforts: Gorsuch’s ties to Hans von Spakovksy suggest a hostility to voting rights.
- Christopher Mathias: Senior Trump Adviser Thinks Muslims 'By And Large' Want To 'Subjugate' Non-Muslims: Frank Wuco, yet another anti-Muslim conspiracy theorist in the White House, also likes to role-play as a fictional “jihadist” named Fuad Wasul.
- Bruce Sterling: Speech at SXSW2017
- Matthew Yglesias: Paul Ryan says he’s been “dreaming” of Medicaid cuts since he was “drinking out of kegs”: At last, a chance to take people’s health insurance away...
And Over Here:
- Ian Morris: Why the West Rules--for Now: Econ 210b: Hoisted from the Archives
- On Nicholas Lemann's Partial Recantation of His "Neoliberalism": Hoisted from the Archives
- Barbara Ehrenreich's "Nickel and Dimed": Hoisted from the Archives
- Live from the Orange-Haired Baboon Cage: Duncan Black: Crass Trump: "If he didn't have the manners and style...
- Live from the Orange-Haired Baboon Cage: Erik Loomis: Dumbasses of America: "The genre of 'let’s talk to idiotic white voters who support Trump even though he will decimate their lives' is already more stale than bread baked on November 8...
Perhaps Worth Looking at...