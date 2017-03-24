Procrastinating on March 24, 2017

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:
- Dionna Cheatham & Gabriel Matthews: Does Supplemental Security Income inhibit success? | Equitable Growth
- Nick Bunker: How life experiences affect the views of U.S. monetary policymakers | Equitable Growth
- Kavya Vaghul: Is an even larger pass-through business tax loophole destined to become part of the U.S. tax code? | Equitable Growth
- Will Somebody Please Tell Me Again Why the Federal Reserve Has Embarked on a Tightening Cycle? | Equitable Growth
- Nick Bunker: What kind of fiscal policy works best at the zero lower bound? | Equitable Growth
- Larry Summers: The Best Books on Globalization: "The Economic Consequences of the Peace by John Maynard Keynes...
- Robert Farley: Trump Apology Tour: "Steven Swinford: 'The US has made a formal apology to Britain...
- Timothy Burke: Fighting for the Ancien Regime: "We were... part of the system...
- Ezra Klein: Trump’s weak closing argument on health care — and why it matters: "President Trump’s closing argument was weak...
- David Anderson: The Individual Market Under AHCA V2: "What [could] the individual insurance market could look like under the AHCA as rumored to be as of 0030, March 23, 2017[?]...
- Alan de Bromhead et al.: When Britain turned inward: "[To what] extent... [was] trade policy... responsible...
- Caitlin MacNeal: Mulvaney: If Your State Doesn't Mandate Maternity Care, Change Your State: "Budget Director Mick Mulvaney... brushed off concerns about... repeal[ing] the Essential Health Benefits requirement....
- Ray Dalio et al.: Populism: The Phenomenon: "This report is an examination of populism, the phenomenon...
Interesting Reads:
- Ryan Avent: The Productivity Paradox
- Paul Krugman: Robot Geometry
- Heather Boushey, J. Bradford DeLong, Marshall Steinbaum: After Piketty: The Agenda for Economics and Inequality
- Sarah Posner: Amazing Disgrace: How did Donald Trump—a thrice-married, biblically illiterate sexual predator—hijack the religious right?
- Jason Furman: Trump promised 4 percent growth. Here’s why we’d be very lucky to hit 3
- Mike Konczal: Why Banking Leverage Requirements Are Not Enough
- Nouriel Roubini: Markets overestimating Donald Trump policy positives
- Adam Roberts: Wells At The World's End
- Pranab Bardhan: State and Development: The Need for a Reappraisal of Current Literature
- Ian Milhiser: While Gorsuch was testifying, the Supreme Court unanimously said he was wrong
- Martin Wolf: There is more than one explanation for the fall in sterling
And Over Here:
- Notes: What Does President Donald Trump Mean for the US Economy?
- Sequel of the Return of Rise of the Robots Again
- FIRST DRAFT: Review for "Nature" of "A Culture of Growth", by Joel Mokyr
- Are There Benefits from Free Trade?: DeLong FAQ
- Will Somebody Please Tell Me Why the Federal Reserve Has Embarked on a Tightening Cycle Again?:
- Live from the Orange-Haired Baboon Cage: AP: No House vote on GOP health care bill today: "Canceling Thursday’s vote would amount to a significant political setback for Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan...
- Live from the Orange-Haired Baboon Cage: Jonathan Chait: Mitch McConnell’s Trumpcare Plan Is to Lose Fast: "Mitch McConnell has laid out a wildly aggressive time frame...
- Live from the Orange-Haired Baboon Cage: Ed Luce: FBI and NSA chiefs give Trump his worst day yet: "Clash with intelligence community heads for point of no return...
- For the Weekend...: Go See Baratunde Thurston!!
