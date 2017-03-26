Procrastinating on March 26, 2017

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:
- The Need for a Reformation of Authority and Hierarchy Among Economists in the Public Sphere | Equitable Growth
- Bridget Ansel: Weekend Reading, “the antitrust” edition | Equitable Growth
- Ezra Klein: How Paul Ryan Played Donald Trump: "Donald Trump promised to be a... populist...
- Joe Barton: Representative, R-TX: "[Asked by] reporters... why, after Republicans had held dozens of nearly-unanimous votes to repeal ObamaCare...
- Martin Longman: Not Even Trump Supports the GOP Healthcare Bill: "President Trump sent White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney down to Capitol Hill...
- Simon Wren-Lewis: On Criticising the Existence of Mainstream Economics: "I’m very grateful to Unlearning Economics (UE) for writing in a clear and forceful way a defence of the idea that attacking mainstream economics is a progressive endeavor...
- Pedro Nicolaci da Costa: Trump Tax-Cut Agenda Faces Challenges: "It, it would seem like tax cuts would be fairly simple for a Republican president backed by a Republican majority in Congress...
- Alice Ollstein: @AliceOllstein on Twitter: "I asked Sen. [Pat] Roberts if he supports scrapping Essential Health Benefits. 'I wouldn't want to lose my mammograms', he snarked. #AHCA"
Interesting Reads:
- Anna Snider: Factor This in: "It has been gratifying to see the... Tobias Adrian, Richard Crump, and Emanuel Moench [on the term premium make eye-catching headlines, and become 'increasingly canonical'..."
- *Washington Monthly *: Anatomy of a Disaster: Trump Didn’t Care, and the GOP Didn’t Have a Plan: "The Republican Party is not ready to govern. Its chief executive is uninterested in policy details, and far too many of its Congressmembers are too beholden to AM radio platitudes to effectively govern..."
- Jessica Hagy: Indexed
- Mike Konczal (2013): Guest Post: Reinhart/Rogoff and Growth in a Time Before Debt
- Jonathan Portes: Longer-Term Implications of Brexit
- Mike the Mad Biologist: Lessons I Learned Working For A Narcissist And What That Means For Il Trumpe
- Bruno Caprettini and Hans-Joachim Voth: Rage Against the Machines: Labour-Saving Technology and Unrest in England, 1830-32
- Anne Case and Angus Deaton: Mortality and Morbidity in the 21st Century: "Deaths of Despair...
- James Heckman and Robert Johnson: How the Economics of the Economics Profession Resists New Thinking
- David Roberts: Donald Trump and the rise of tribal epistemology: Journalism cannot be neutral toward a threat to the conditions that make it possible.
And Over Here:
- Measuring Productivity Growth: No Longer So Live at Project Syndicate
- What About Trade Deficits, Anyway?: DeLong FAQ
- Weekend Reading: Josh Barro: Healthcare: Republicans Lied. They Deserve Punishment
- Weekend Reading: Tom Levenson: Why I Hate The NY Times, Part [n]
- For the Weekend...: Go See Baratunde Thurston!!
- Weekend Reading: David Frum: Obamacare: The Republican Waterloo
- Live from Brownbackistan: Jonathan Shorman: Medicaid Expansion Moves Forward in Kansas: "Kansas state lawmakers advanced a Medicaid expansion proposal on Thursday...
- Live from the Journamalists' Self-Made Gehenna: Ben Walsh: The NYT on the 23rd vs. the 25th: "Jared Kushner's opposition to ACHA got stronger after it failed...
