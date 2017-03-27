Procrastinating on March 27, 2017

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:
- Heather Boushey: Look to the 49th state for basic-income guidance | Equitable Growth
- Mike Konczal: Four Lessons from the Health Care Repeal Collapse: "I [had] thought President Trump would sign a reconciliation bill gutting the Affordable Care Act (ACA) by the time Congress took their February recess...
- Ann Marie Marciarille (2014): The Medicaid Gamble: "The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ACA) was an unprecedented gamble...
- Stephen Shortell, Jesse Choper, Brad DeLong, Ann O'Leary, Ann Marie Marciarille, and John Ellwood (2012): Reactions to the Supreme Court's Ruling on the Affordable Care Act
- The Roanoke Times: Editorial: Trump Breaks a Promise to Coal Country: "Donald Trump... invariably talked up his support for coal... investing in the “clean coal” technology...
- Pseudoerasmus: Economic Growth in Ancient Greece: "The causes of [Ancient] Greek economic growth may have been 'ordinary'...
Interesting Reads:
- Adam Ozimek: What About Market-Oriented Healthcare Reforms?
- Heather Boushey: Look to the 49th state for basic-income guidance
- Mark Thoma: It’s a Ruse: Tax Cuts Can’t be Financed by Reducing Government Waste
And Over Here:
- Monday Smackdown: Why Would You Think Niall Ferguson Was a Trustworthy Information Source?
- Links for the Week of March 26, 2017
- A Historical Document: "In the Long Run It Is the Majority Who Will Determine What the Constitutional Rights of the Minority Are": Hoisted from 2003
- Should-Read: Pseudoerasmus: Economic Growth in Ancient Greece: "The causes of [Ancient] Greek economic growth may have been 'ordinary'...
- Should-Read: Grifters gotta grift.... The Roanoke Times: Editorial: Trump Breaks a Promise to Coal Country: "Donald Trump... invariably talked up his support for coal... investing in the “clean coal” technology...
- Must-Watch: Stephen Shortell, Jesse Choper, Brad DeLong, Ann O'Leary, Ann Marie Marciarille, and John Ellwood (2012): Reactions to the Supreme Court's Ruling on the Affordable Care Act
- Must-Read: Ann Marie Marciarille (2014): The Medicaid Gamble: "The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ACA) was an unprecedented gamble...
Perhaps Worth Looking at...