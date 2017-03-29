Procrastinating on March 29, 2017

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:
- Arindrajit Dube: Minimum wages and the distribution of family incomes | Equitable Growth
- Nick Bunker: Another take on declining productivity growth in high-income countries | Equitable Growth
- Brad DeLong: Interview: The Politics Guys | Equitable Growth
- Jeffrey Toobin: Behind Neil Gorsuch’s Non-Answers: "The hard cases are the ones that matter...
- Steve M.: I Know This Sounds Wacky, but I Think Trump and Bannon Are Actually Conservatives: "The Donald Trump administration didn't come into office holding out an olive branch to Chuck Schumer... and The Washington Post's Fred Hiatt finds that baffling...
- Stephen Cecchetti and Kim Schoenholtz: The Fed’s Price Stability Achievement: "US monetary policy has been the target of substantial criticism over the years...
- Ronald Klain (2016): It’s a Trap!: "President-elect Donald Trump’s infrastructure plan: Don’t do it. It’s a trap...
- Thomas Piketty, Emmanuel Saez, and Gabriel Zucman: Economic growth in the US: A Tale of Two Countries: "Given the generation-long stagnation of the pre-tax incomes among the bottom 50% of wage earners in the US...
- Noah Smith: The Blogs vs. Case-Deaton: "Selection effects are very real...
Interesting Reads:
- Caitlin Green: A very long way from home: early Byzantine finds at the far ends of the world
- Joshua D. Angrist and Jörn‐Steffen Pischke: Undergraduate Econometrics Instruction: Through Our Classes, Darkly
- Peter Lindert (1996): What Limits Social Spending?
- Tamim Bayoumi and Barry Eichengreen: Aftershocks of monetary unification: Hysteresis with a financial twist
- Peter Sullivan: Top House Republicans favor funding key ObamaCare payments: "GOP lawmakers previously filed suit against the Obama White House over the payments, arguing they were being made unconstitutionally, without a congressional appropriation. Now, after last week's failure of the House GOP's ObamaCare replacement bill, top Republicans say they realize they need to fund the payments..."
- Michael T. Kiley and John M. Roberts: Monetary policy in a Low Interest Rate World: "Nominal interest rates may remain substantially below the averages of the last half-century...
- John Judis: Can Donald Trump Revive American Manufacturing? An Interview With High-Tech Expert Rob Atkinson
- Roosevelt Tamale Parlor
- Jonathan Baker: Market power in the U.S. economy today
- Adrian Penalver: The natural rate of interest: estimates for the euro area
- Leah Boustan: What Mid-Century White Flight Reveals about the Trump Electorate
- Jay Rosen: This is what a news organization built on reader trust looks like: The NYU professor explains why he’s working with De Correspondent on its U.S. launch — and why figuring out a trusted membership model is key to journalism’s future
- Nico Voigtländer and Hans-Joachim Voth (2006): Why England? Demographic factors, structural change and physical capital accumulation during the Industrial Revolution
And Over Here:
- Brad DeLong: Interview: The Politics Guys
- Live from the Orange-Haired Baboon Cage: Ezra Klein: 70 Days in, Trump Is Flailing: "Trump has not found a shortcut for American politics....
- Live from the Republicans' Self-Made Gehenna: Jordan Weissman: Let us now appreciate Paul Ryan’s utter failure as a political leader: "The AHCA... somehow achieved the distinction of being panned by policy experts from the left, right, and center...
- Live from HMS Ulysses: Walter Jon Williams: Random Acts of Violence: "I’ve been mostly reading stuff by World War II vets who became writers...
- Live from the Orange-Haired Baboon Cage: Steve M.: If You're Using Trump's Campaign Promises to Figure Out What He Might Do, You're Doing It Wrong: "Trump's agenda was never anything more than sucker's bait...
- Must-Read: Noah Smith: The Blogs vs. Case-Deaton: "Selection effects are very real...
- Must-Read: Michael T. Kiley and John M. Roberts: Monetary policy in a Low Interest Rate World: "Nominal interest rates may remain substantially below the averages of the last half-century...
- Must-Read: Thomas Piketty, Emmanuel Saez, and Gabriel Zucman: Economic growth in the US: A Tale of Two Countries: "Given the generation-long stagnation of the pre-tax incomes among the bottom 50% of wage earners in the US...
- Must-Read: Stephen Cecchetti and Kim Schoenholtz: The Fed’s Price Stability Achievement: "US monetary policy has been the target of substantial criticism over the years...
- Must-Read: Steve M.: I Know This Sounds Wacky, but I Think Trump and Bannon Are Actually Conservatives: "The Donald Trump administration didn't come into office holding out an olive branch to Chuck Schumer... and The Washington Post's Fred Hiatt finds that baffling...
- Should-Read: Jeffrey Toobin: Behind Neil Gorsuch’s Non-Answers: "The hard cases are the ones that matter...
Perhaps Worth Looking at...