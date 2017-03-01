Reading: Nathan Nunn (2008): The Long-Term Effects of Africa’s Slave Trades

Nathan Nunn (2008): The Long-Term Effects of Africa’s Slave Trades, Quarterly Journal of Economics 123 (February): 139–176 <http://www.jstor.org/stable/pdfplus/25098896.pdf>
- From 8 to 6.5 in the natural log…
- exp(1.5) = 4.5: This is enormous! Is this credible? More than 80% of potential wealth today destroyed by something that ended 200 years ago!?
- Do we need controls?
- Or, rather, what controls do we need?
- What else might be going on here?
- Do we need instruments?
- What are our instruments?
- What is our first stage?
- Is this a “weak instrument”?
- Under what circumstances is a strong instrument “weak”?
- Do we need channels?
- What are our channels?
- What would a Bayesian say about the publication filter and the file-drawer problem?
Cf: Nathan Nunn (2017): Understanding the long-run effects of Africa’s slave trades <http://voxeu.org/article/understanding-long-run-effects-africa-s-slave-trades>
