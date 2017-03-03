Rethinking Productivity Growth: Fresh at Project Syndicate: Today, the world’s population is, on average, about 20 times richer than it was during the long Agrarian Age. Between 7000 BC and 1500 BC, resources were scarce, technological progress was slow, and Malthusian pressures kept almost all human populations at a near-subsistence level, with per capita daily income of less than $1.50 in today’s terms. In 2017, only around 7% of the world’s population is that poor. Read MOAR at Project Syndicate