« | Main | »

Should-Read: Andrew Neather: Foragers, Farmers and Fossil Fuels: How Human Values Evolve by Ian Morris: "Ian Morris... argues that key societal values...

...are directly related to the way we answer our most basic practical need: energy. Foraging societies captured... energy... through hunting and gathering... semi-nomadic... little opportunity to accumulate wealth.... a daily average of 4,000-8,000 kilocalories per person. They tended to be egalitarian, since hunting and gathering required a high degree of co-operation. And while there was a sexual division of labour, attitudes to female sexuality were relatively relaxed. But they were also violent — Morris thinks 10 per cent or more of adults died violently.

Then around 10,000 years ago... farming.... With their high levels of energy capture — up to 30,000 kcal/day per person — came new values... the accumulation of wealth... [by the] industrious or lucky, inequalities... sustained labour.... Women’s sexuality became tightly controlled: these were societies in which inheritance — and therefore fidelity and bloodlines — mattered a lot. But they were also less violent, with rulers imposing legal structures. With the dawn of fossil fuels in the 18th century, energy capture increased exponentially... broke the Malthusian link... generated vast wealth... more egalitarian over gender, and much less violent....

What is less sure is whether certain values are really such direct products of a particular mode of energy capture — he shuns any language as Marxist as a mode of production — or more fundamental to the human condition. One place where this becomes clearer is in his brief discussion of post-fossil-fuel societies. Part of the problem is, of course, that he doesn’t know what will come next...

March 22, 2017 at 02:47 PM in Books, Streams: Equitable Growth |

Twitter | Google | Pinterest | Facebook

Comments

Fund Grasping Reality: The Semi-Daily Journal of Economist Brad DeLong

We Are with Her!

Looking Forward to Four Years During Which Most if Not All of America's Potential for Human Progress Is Likely to Be Wasted

With each passing day Donald Trump looks more and more like Silvio Berlusconi: bunga-bunga governance, with a number of unlikely and unforeseen disasters and a major drag on the country--except in states where his policies are neutralized.

Nevertheless, remember: WE ARE WITH HER!

Recently...

Definitely Worth Reading...

Probably Worth Reading...

At My Fingertips...

HIGHLIGHTED ONLY | THE HONEST BROKER | EQUITABLE GROWTH | RSS FEED | Short Biography | Talks, Presentations, and Events | Edit Posts | Edit Pages | Edit Content | Berkeley Open Access | Subscribe to Grasping Reality's Feed... | Books Worth Reading | Discussions ||||
AFFILIATIONS: Equitable Growth - Manifesto | Berkeley - Blum Center<.a> | NBER ||||
OTHER STREAMS: Readings and Reviews | DeLong FAQ | The Honest Broker | Ann Marie Marciarille | Across the Wide Missouri... | Liveblogging History | Storify | On Social Media | This.! | Mark Thoma | Paul Krugman | Noah Smith and Steve Randy Waldman | Zeynep Tufekci | Oliver Willis | Marginal Revolution | Cosma Shalizi | Worthwhile Canadian Initiative | Angry Bear | Antonio Fatas |
J Bradford DeLong s Profile Typepad

Archives

More...

Mine and Others Worth Reading...

Delong typepad com images 20061030 WTC nysky3 JPG jpg

"I now know it is a rising, not a setting, sun" --Benjamin Franklin, 1787