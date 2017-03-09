Should-Read: Bernie Sanders: Civil Discourse: "We face a very serious political problem... manifested... by Amber Phillips of The Washington Post...
...[who] criticizes me for lowering the state of our political discourse, because I accused the president of being a “liar.” What should a United States senator, or any citizen, do if the president is a liar? Does ignoring this reality benefit the American people? Do we make a bad situation worse by disrespecting the president of the United States? Or do we have an obligation to say that he is a liar to protect America’s standing in the world and people’s trust in our institutions?... How do we deal with a president who makes statements that reverberate around our country and the world that are not based on fact or evidence? What is the appropriate way to respond to that? And if the media and political leaders fail to call lies what they are, are they then guilty of misleading the public?