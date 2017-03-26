« The Need for a Reformation of Authority and Hierarchy Among Economists in the Public Sphere | Main | »

Should-Read: I cannot see Trump-Ryan-McConnell coming up with anything that would get 60 votes in the Senate, and perhaps even 218 in the House, by themselves. And I do not see them willing to give what they would need to give in the way of Democratic priorities in order to get both Pelosi and Schumer on board in the sense of being willing to stand aside when Trump-Ryan-McConnell go hunting for Democratic legislative votes. So what is this tax reform that is going to pass? Anyone? Anyone? Bueller?

Pedro Nicolaci da Costa: Trump Tax-Cut Agenda Faces Challenges: "It, it would seem like tax cuts would be fairly simple for a Republican president backed by a Republican majority in Congress...

...But... there is little unity within the governing party.... And the tax policies... aren't... simple anyway[:]... sharp cuts in corporate taxes and taxes on wealthy individuals... a hefty levy on imports, a total rewriting of corporate tax codes, and a change in... deductions... that could neutralize a huge windfall to homeowners.... "Tax reform... is every bit as complicated as health care,” said Mark Hamrick.... "The looming unpopular issue of the border adjustment tax is just one of the complicated policy wild cards.... It has been decades since significant tax reform has passed in Washington because it is not easy.” The so-called border adjustment tax, which would punish importers while rewarding exporters... is a highly controversial and, yes, complicated proposal that has already become a source of infighting within the White House.... Making matters worse, Trumpcare’s failure has deprived small-government conservatives of the “fiscal space” they had expected from kicking millions of Americans off the insurance rolls, which is what... the Obamacare repeal would have done. They'd regain that space... [with] a border adjustment tax... but they'd have to get it past free-trade advocates in their own party....

[And] another potentially insurmountable hurdle to the sort of tax reform they seek: newly-empowered Democrats... smell[ing] blood.... Trump... must work with them to actually pass any tax legislation. Their propensity to cooperate given the president’s aggressive rhetoric... will be quite low.... Bernie Sanders... was already preempting the debate on MSNBC on the very night of Trumpcare’s demise: "What this tax cut fight is about is giving huge tax breaks to the wealthiest Americans."

March 26, 2017 at 03:22 PM in Streams: Equitable Growth |

Twitter | Google | Pinterest | Facebook

Comments

Fund Grasping Reality: The Semi-Daily Journal of Economist Brad DeLong

We Are with Her!

Looking Forward to Four Years During Which Most if Not All of America's Potential for Human Progress Is Likely to Be Wasted

With each passing day Donald Trump looks more and more like Silvio Berlusconi: bunga-bunga governance, with a number of unlikely and unforeseen disasters and a major drag on the country--except in states where his policies are neutralized.

Nevertheless, remember: WE ARE WITH HER!

Recently...

Definitely Worth Reading...

Probably Worth Reading...

At My Fingertips...

HIGHLIGHTED ONLY | THE HONEST BROKER | EQUITABLE GROWTH | RSS FEED | Short Biography | Talks, Presentations, and Events | Edit Posts | Edit Pages | Edit Content | Berkeley Open Access | Subscribe to Grasping Reality's Feed... | Books Worth Reading | Discussions ||||
AFFILIATIONS: Equitable Growth - Manifesto | Berkeley - Blum Center<.a> | NBER ||||
OTHER STREAMS: Readings and Reviews | DeLong FAQ | The Honest Broker | Ann Marie Marciarille | Across the Wide Missouri... | Liveblogging History | Storify | On Social Media | This.! | Mark Thoma | Paul Krugman | Noah Smith and Steve Randy Waldman | Zeynep Tufekci | Oliver Willis | Marginal Revolution | Cosma Shalizi | Worthwhile Canadian Initiative | Angry Bear | Antonio Fatas |
J Bradford DeLong s Profile Typepad

Archives

More...

Mine and Others Worth Reading...

Delong typepad com images 20061030 WTC nysky3 JPG jpg

"I now know it is a rising, not a setting, sun" --Benjamin Franklin, 1787