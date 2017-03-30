Should-Read: John Cassidy: Theresa May’s Empty Brexit Promises: "May’s [BREXIT] speech was filled with so many false claims, so much cant, and so many examples of wishful thinking...
...that it is hard to know where to begin.... She said “no deal” was preferable to “a bad deal for Britain.” That language went over well with the Daily Mail and the Sun, but it really amounted to the Prime Minister putting a gun to her head and threatening to shoot. As a negotiating ploy, it failed miserably. The leaders of the E.U., meanwhile, want to discourage other member countries from following the U.K.’s example, and appear increasingly determined to impose a harsh deal on London...