Should-Read: Kevin Drum: Here's Why CBO Projects 10% Lower Premiums Under the Republican Health Care Bill: "One of the surprising things about the CBO score of... the Republican health care bill...

is... that premiums will fall starting in 2020. By 2026... 10 percent lower than they would be under Obamacare. But why.... CBO didn't do anything wrong here. They simply did their projections based on a (correct) assumption that AHCA would be too expensive for many old people and would produce crappier policies that had higher deductibles and paid far less of your medical bills. The "average" premium is lower, but obviously not in a way that helps anybody in real life.

March 19, 2017

Looking Forward to Four Years During Which Most if Not All of America's Potential for Human Progress Is Likely to Be Wasted

With each passing day Donald Trump looks more and more like Silvio Berlusconi: bunga-bunga governance, with a number of unlikely and unforeseen disasters and a major drag on the country--except in states where his policies are neutralized.

Nevertheless, remember: WE ARE WITH HER!

"I now know it is a rising, not a setting, sun" --Benjamin Franklin, 1787

