Should-Read: Paul Krugman: Smart Republicans?: "Sarah Kliff, in the new VoxCare newsletter, is puzzled by the apparent disagreement among Republicans about what CBO is likely to say...
...The only people who have advance access to the CBO numbers are the Republican legislators who actually worked on the bill. They’ve been working with the budget agency for months now to create a score...
But have they?... About anything resembling Obamacare 0.5? Everything else about the AHCA looks slapdash, like something thrown together in a few days by people who hadn’t thought at all about what a flat tax credit and a widened age band would mean for, say, people in Alaska with its expensive insurance, or low-middle-income Trump voters in their 60s. I have no inside information, but this sure looks as if they were still dithering... until at most a few weeks ago... didn’t work with CBO because they had nothing to work with... amateur hour because it is. [Paul] Ryan isn’t a skilled politician inexplicably losing his touch, he’s a con artist who started to believe his own con...