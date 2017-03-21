Should-Read: Robert Farley: Trump Apology Tour: "Steven Swinford: 'The US has made a formal apology to Britain...
...after the White House accused GCHQ of helping Barack Obama spy on Donald Trump in the White House. Sean Spicer, Mr Trump’s press secretary, repeated a claim on Thursday evening – initially made by an analyst on Fox News – that GCHQ was used by Mr Obama to spy on Trump Tower in the lead-up to last November’s election. The comments prompted a furious response.... Intelligence sources told The Telegraph that both Mr Spicer and General McMaster, the US National Security Adviser, have apologised over the claims. “The apology came direct from them,” a source said...