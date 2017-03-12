Should-Read: Sarah Kliff: Tom Price is lying about the GOP health plan: "Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price made a bold promise during a Sunday morning interview with Meet the Press...
...“Nobody will be worse off financially” under the Republicans’ new health care plan, he boasted. Let’s be clear: This is a lie. Price is making an impossible promise. Low-income Americans would receive significantly less help to purchase private coverage on the individual market, under the Republican plan in Congress right now. The plan would also end Medicaid expansion in two years, forcing many even lower-income Americans to lose health coverage. There is nothing in the plan to suggest those low-income Americans would suddenly gain cheaper — or even comparable — coverage to make up for what they lose.... Officials are pretending that health policy doesn’t have trade-offs, that they have finally written a plan that is great for everyone...