Should-Read: Stan Collender: "This is not a budget...
"...It’s a Trump campaign press release masquerading as a government document. The Trump skinny budget includes proposals for just one-third of all federal spending, doesn’t mention revenues, conveniently doesn’t include any forecasts about the economy, and doesn’t bother to include a table showing the federal deficit and debt. Bottom line: Like most of the other plans from the Trump White House, this “budget” was released prematurely and is not well-conceived or complete. And, also just like many of the other Trump initiatives, this will be walked back and revised in the not-too-distant future.