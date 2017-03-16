« | Main | Procrastinating on March 16, 2017 »

Should-Read: Stan Collender: "This is not a budget...

"...It’s a Trump campaign press release masquerading as a government document. The Trump skinny budget includes proposals for just one-third of all federal spending, doesn’t mention revenues, conveniently doesn’t include any forecasts about the economy, and doesn’t bother to include a table showing the federal deficit and debt. Bottom line: Like most of the other plans from the Trump White House, this “budget” was released prematurely and is not well-conceived or complete. And, also just like many of the other Trump initiatives, this will be walked back and revised in the not-too-distant future.

March 16, 2017

Looking Forward to Four Years During Which Most if Not All of America's Potential for Human Progress Is Likely to Be Wasted

With each passing day Donald Trump looks more and more like Silvio Berlusconi: bunga-bunga governance, with a number of unlikely and unforeseen disasters and a major drag on the country--except in states where his policies are neutralized.

Nevertheless, remember: WE ARE WITH HER!

