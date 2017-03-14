« | Main | »

Talking Points: Dan Alpert provides a "structural" labor supply-side case for aggressive fiscally-expansive spending on infrastructure. He looks at the guts of the labor market in the housing sector and sees a "scissors crisis": It is not that a labor shortage from a limited supply of skilled construction workers is pushing up wages and prices in the housing sector. Instead, slack demand is keeping contractors from being able to profitably offer construction workers the compensating differentials they need to make it sensible for them to supply labor to the sector:

Dan Alpert: The Case for Aggressive Public Infrastructure Spending: "There is substantial slack in the U.S. economy...

  • A substantial change in this recovery relative to earlier recoveries:

    • Over 60% of net jobs in Low-Wage/Low-Hour sectors
    • Rotation out of LWLH expected long ago
    • Nowhere to be seen
    • Dominance of LWLH contributing substantially to slowdown in productivity growth

  • Perceived labor shortages related little to robust demand:

    • Related to low margins in construction
    • Hence need to hire construction workers at average service-sector wage for profitability
    • Not labor shortage in sense of inability to hire--rather inability to pay a premium (and remain profitable)

  • Job openings still openings "at a price"

    • Price is wage less than required for compensating differential
    • End demand still too weak to make offering higher wages profitable

  • The private sector has done all it reasonably can

    • Yet the U.S. labor market remains a shadow of its former self

  • IT'S TIME TO REBUILD AMERICA

NewImage

NewImage

NewImage

NewImage

NewImage

NewImage

March 14, 2017 at 05:47 AM in Streams: Economics, Streams: Equitable Growth |

Twitter | Google | Pinterest | Facebook

Comments

Fund Grasping Reality

Looking Forward to Four Years During Which Most if Not All of America's Potential for Human Progress Is Likely to Be Wasted

With each passing day Donald Trump looks more and more like Silvio Berlusconi: bunga-bunga governance, with a number of unlikely and unforeseen disasters and a major drag on the country--except in states where his policies are neutralized.

Nevertheless, remember: WE ARE WITH HER!

At My Fingertips...

HIGHLIGHTED ONLY | THE HONEST BROKER | EQUITABLE GROWTH | RSS FEED | Short Biography | Talks, Presentations, and Events | Edit Posts | Edit Pages | Edit Content | Berkeley Open Access | Subscribe to Grasping Reality's Feed... | Books Worth Reading | Discussions ||||
AFFILIATIONS: Equitable Growth - Manifesto | Berkeley - Blum Center<.a> | NBER ||||
OTHER STREAMS: Readings and Reviews | DeLong FAQ | The Honest Broker | Ann Marie Marciarille | Across the Wide Missouri... | Liveblogging History | Storify | On Social Media | This.! | Mark Thoma | Paul Krugman | Noah Smith and Steve Randy Waldman | Zeynep Tufekci | Oliver Willis | Marginal Revolution | Cosma Shalizi | Worthwhile Canadian Initiative | Angry Bear | Antonio Fatas |

Definitely Worth Reading...

J Bradford DeLong s Profile Typepad

Archives

More...

Probably Worth Reading...

Mine and Others Worth Reading...

Delong typepad com images 20061030 WTC nysky3 JPG jpg

"I now know it is a rising, not a setting, sun" --Benjamin Franklin, 1787

Recently...