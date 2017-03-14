Talking Points: Dan Alpert provides a "structural" labor supply-side case for aggressive fiscally-expansive spending on infrastructure. He looks at the guts of the labor market in the housing sector and sees a "scissors crisis": It is not that a labor shortage from a limited supply of skilled construction workers is pushing up wages and prices in the housing sector. Instead, slack demand is keeping contractors from being able to profitably offer construction workers the compensating differentials they need to make it sensible for them to supply labor to the sector:

Dan Alpert: The Case for Aggressive Public Infrastructure Spending: "There is substantial slack in the U.S. economy...