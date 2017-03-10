**Talking Points: On globalization and trade, from Martin Sandbu. Back in the 1920s and 1930s you could prevent damage to your working class via protectionism--and you could also shift aggregate demand into your country via protectionism. Today you cannot do the first. There is some chance that you could do the second, but the odds do not look good to me:

Martin Sandbu: Globalisation Will Survive: "The emerging world has both a deep interest in keeping globalisation going and greater power to defend it than ever before...