Should-Read: This strikes me as a very bad move indeed.

Dan Tarullo is a much better Governor of the Federal Reserve than anyone I can imagine Donald Trump nominating in his place.

So why is he leaving?

It's not as though the fact that Federal Reserve Governors are notionally appointed to fourteen-year terms is a secret...

Matthew C Klein: Tarullo Exits Federal Reserve https://ftalphaville.ft.com/2017/02/10/2184358/tarullo-exits-federal-reserve/: "Daniel K. Tarullo submitted his resignation... as a member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, effective on or around April 5, 2017...