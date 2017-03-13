Trump OMB Director Claims Obama "Manipulated" the Unemployment Figures | Mother Jones

Must-Read: Why are economists who work for Trump still received in polite society? John Taylor, Mike Boskin, Greg Mankiw, Glenn Hubbard, Ed Lazear, Ben Bernanke, Harvey Rosen, Marty Feldstein, Alan Greenspan, George Shultz: this mess is on your side of the fence--you clean it up. Please.
Kevin Drum: Trump OMB Director Claims Obama "Manipulated" the Unemployment Figures: "Along comes OMB Director Mick Mulvaney...
...to add yet another ugly accusation:
We thought for a long time, I did, that the Obama administration was manipulating the numbers in terms of the number of people in the workforce to make the unemployment rate, that percentage rate, look smaller than it actually was.... The BLS did not change the way they count, I don't think, but you can have a long conversation when you've got a numerator and a denominator, how to arrive at a percentage...