Trump OMB Director Claims Obama "Manipulated" the Unemployment Figures | Mother Jones

Must-Read: Why are economists who work for Trump still received in polite society? John Taylor, Mike Boskin, Greg Mankiw, Glenn Hubbard, Ed Lazear, Ben Bernanke, Harvey Rosen, Marty Feldstein, Alan Greenspan, George Shultz: this mess is on your side of the fence--you clean it up. Please.

Kevin Drum: Trump OMB Director Claims Obama "Manipulated" the Unemployment Figures: "Along comes OMB Director Mick Mulvaney...

...to add yet another ugly accusation:

We thought for a long time, I did, that the Obama administration was manipulating the numbers in terms of the number of people in the workforce to make the unemployment rate, that percentage rate, look smaller than it actually was.... The BLS did not change the way they count, I don't think, but you can have a long conversation when you've got a numerator and a denominator, how to arrive at a percentage...

March 13, 2017 at 08:42 AM |

Looking Forward to Four Years During Which Most if Not All of America's Potential for Human Progress Is Likely to Be Wasted

With each passing day Donald Trump looks more and more like Silvio Berlusconi: bunga-bunga governance, with a number of unlikely and unforeseen disasters and a major drag on the country--except in states where his policies are neutralized.

Nevertheless, remember: WE ARE WITH HER!

"I now know it is a rising, not a setting, sun" --Benjamin Franklin, 1787

