Artificial Intelligence and Artificial Problems: Fresh at Project Syndicate

Over at Project Syndicate: Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers is fencing with current U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin about "artificial intelligence"--AI--and related topics.

Most of their differences are differences of emphasis.

Mnuchin is drawing the issue narrowly: the particular technologies called "Artificial Intelligence taking over American jobs". And he is, at least as I read him, is elliptically criticizing high stock market values for "unicorns": companies with valuations above a billion dollars and yet no past record or clear future path to producing revenues to justify such valuations. **Read MOAR Over at Project Syndicate