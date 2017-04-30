Plus: Must-Reads:
- Matthew Yglesias: If you really respect Trump voters, tell them the truth: "A wave of recent columns argue that what Trump superfans... http://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2017/4/24/15375206/respect-trump-voters-truth
- Ezra Klein: The GOP’s biggest health care achievement has been making Obamacare more popular: "It is bizarre watching House Republicans persuade themselves that the problem they face on health care... https://www.vox.com/obamacare/2017/4/20/15373092/republicans-made-obamacare-more-popular
Links:
- Alan Auerbach et al.: How the Growing Gap in Life Expectancy May Affect Retirement Benefits and Reforms http://papers.nber.org/tmp/16516-w23329.pdf