Plus: Must-Reads:
- Nicholas Bagley: The GOP Obamacare replacement would help the rich, hurt the poor and unleash chaos: "Republicans have finally released their long-awaited alternative to the Affordable Care Act...
- Bob Christie: 380,000 Arizonans May Lose Medicaid: "The report looks at the patients who gained coverage under a Medicaid expansion pushed through in 2013 by former Gov. Jan Brewer...
- Ezra Klein: Trump’s weak closing argument on health care — and why it matters: "President Trump’s closing argument was weak...
- David Anderson: The Individual Market Under AHCA V2: "What [could] the individual insurance market could look like under the AHCA as rumored to be as of 0030, March 23, 2017[?]...
- Ray Dalio et al.: Populism: The Phenomenon: "This report is an examination of populism, the phenomenon...
- Ezra Klein: How Paul Ryan Played Donald Trump: "Donald Trump promised to be a... populist...
- Simon Wren-Lewis: On Criticising the Existence of Mainstream Economics: "I’m very grateful to Unlearning Economics (UE) for writing in a clear and forceful way a defence of the idea that attacking mainstream economics is a progressive endeavor...