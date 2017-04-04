Hoisted from the Archives: Back When Michael Kinsley Was an Editor of the LA Times, I Was Moved to Write...

An Open Letter to Michael Kinsley: Do you really think that there is nothing that you can find that would be better to see in the LA Times than this line of c---?

David Gelernter: You might argue that dark-skinned people are a special case, given the way the United States has treated them. I agree -- we have treated them so solicitously, and worked so hard to suppress racial prejudice, that dark-skinned people owe their country the benefit of the doubt...

It is not just his own reputation as a human being that he is shredding. It is your reputation as an editor that he is shredding as well