Hoisted: Mike Konczal (2013): Reinhart-Rogoff A Week Later: Why Does This Matter?

Today, Holtz-Eakin writes about Reinhart and Rogoff in National Review, but drops the 'canonical' status.

Now they are just two random people with some common sense the left is beating up:

In order to distract from the dismal state of analytic and actual economic affairs, the latest tactic is to blame... two researchers, Carmen Reinhardt and Kenneth Rogoff, who made the reasonable observation that ever-larger amounts of debt must eventually be associated with bad economic news.

That's not actually what they said, and if you read Holtz-Eakin in February Reinhart-Rogoff is sufficient evidence to enact the specific plans he wants. Now there's no defense of the 'danger zone' argument, just the idea that the stimulus failed. Retreat! This is getting a bigger audience. (If you haven't seen The Colbert Report on the Reinhart/Rogoff issue, it's fantastic.)

But going forward, a plan beats no plan. And a critique isn't a plan. So what should we conclude about Reinhart-Rogoff a week later, now that the critique seems to have won? How should the government approach the debt? One thing about the 'cliff' metaphor is that there's no tradeoff that would make it acceptable. If you are driving, there are all kinds of trade-offs you make with your route, but you'd never agree to a trade-off that has you driving off a cliff. There were numerous other ways of describing this scenario, either the technical 'nonlinearities' or the 'danger zone' of Eakin just a few motnhs ago.

With the danger zone metaphor now out of play, perhaps economists can see the relevant trade-offs more clearly. Reinhart-Rogoff stand with a small negative relationship between debt and growth, one that is likely driven by low growth rather than high debt. And despite what you've heard, there's no literature that shows the casuation in the other direction.

But let's say they found it. Well, what's the relevant trade-off? If there's even a basic fiscal multipler at work, the upside more than compensates for the downside. As Brad DeLong notes, if you consider a multipler of 1.5 and a marginal tax share of 1/3, the small correlation people are finding-Delong uses 0.006 percent from an in-house estimate-are more than canceled. Spending 2 percent more causes a bump of 3 percent of GDP, while debt goes up 1 percent of GDP. As Delong notes:

3% higher GDP this year and slower growth that leads to GDP lower by 0.06% in a decade. And this is supposed to be an argument against expansionary fiscal policy right now?'

And as the IMF noted recently:

Studies suggest that fiscal multipliers are currently high in many advanced economies. One important implication is that fiscal tightening could raise the debt ratio in the short term, as fiscal gains are partly wiped out by the decline in output.

Now is the time to move away from austerity.

This is very crucial right now, because the debate people are having is what level of debt-to-GDP we should level out at and how quickly that debt should begin to come down. Look at what the debt-to-GDP looks like with the sequestration-level amount of deficit reduction that President Obama wants to do vjus. st repealing the sequester and doing nothing.