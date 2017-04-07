Let's Talk About CEA-Chair Nominee-Designate Kevin Hassett!

Bring it on: let us talk about his 1999 book Dow 36000: The New Strategy for Profiting from the Coming Rise in the Stock Market http://amzn.to/2oaZZMU.

If he thinks that his late-1999 forecast that the Dow was about to triple in the next three-to-five years was a good forecast ex ante, he should be willing to defend it.

But he doesn't.

Because he can't.

The ten most major things wrong with the argument in Dow 36000: The New Strategy for Profiting from the Coming Rise in the Stock Market are: