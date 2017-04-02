Links for the Week of April 2, 2017

Must-Reads:
Ann Marie Marciarille (2014): The Medicaid Gamble: "The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ACA) was an unprecedented gamble...
Stephen Shortell, Jesse Choper, Brad DeLong, Ann O'Leary, Ann Marie Marciarille, and John Ellwood (2012): Reactions to the Supreme Court's Ruling on the Affordable Care Act
Steve M.: I Know This Sounds Wacky, but I Think Trump and Bannon Are Actually Conservatives: "The Donald Trump administration didn't come into office holding out an olive branch to Chuck Schumer... and The Washington Post's Fred Hiatt finds that baffling...
Stephen Cecchetti and Kim Schoenholtz: The Fed’s Price Stability Achievement: "US monetary policy has been the target of substantial criticism over the years...
Ronald Klain (2016): It’s a Trap!: "President-elect Donald Trump’s infrastructure plan: Don’t do it. It’s a trap...
Thomas Piketty, Emmanuel Saez, and Gabriel Zucman: Economic growth in the US: A Tale of Two Countries: "Given the generation-long stagnation of the pre-tax incomes among the bottom 50% of wage earners in the US...
Michael T. Kiley and John M. Roberts: Monetary policy in a Low Interest Rate World: "Nominal interest rates may remain substantially below the averages of the last half-century...
Noah Smith: The Blogs vs. Case-Deaton: "Selection effects are very real...
Ross Douthat: Is Obamacare a Lifesaver?: "Now that the Republican Party has beclowned itself on health care... Obamacare repeal... in rubble...
Nobody Said That: "Imagine yourself as a regular commentator on public affairs...(2015):
Should-Reads:
- Mike Konczal: Four Lessons from the Health Care Repeal Collapse: "I [had] thought President Trump would sign a reconciliation bill gutting the Affordable Care Act (ACA) by the time Congress took their February recess...
- The Roanoke Times: Editorial: Trump Breaks a Promise to Coal Country: "Donald Trump... invariably talked up his support for coal... investing in the “clean coal” technology...
- Pseudoerasmus: Economic Growth in Ancient Greece: "The causes of [Ancient] Greek economic growth may have been 'ordinary'...
- Jeffrey Toobin: Behind Neil Gorsuch’s Non-Answers: "The hard cases are the ones that matter...
- John Cassidy: Theresa May’s Empty Brexit Promises: "May’s [BREXIT] speech was filled with so many false claims, so much cant, and so many examples of wishful thinking...
- Noah Smith: Thoughts on Will Wilkinson's Post on Cities: "Will Wilkinson, one of the greatest essayists working today...
- Craig Garthwaite and John A. Graves: Success and Failure in the Insurance Exchanges: "President Donald Trump and large fractions of the Republican majority... campaigned on an explicit pledge to repeal and replace the ACA...
Links:
- Anna Snider: Factor This in: "It has been gratifying to see the... Tobias Adrian, Richard Crump, and Emanuel Moench [on the term premium make eye-catching headlines, and become 'increasingly canonical'..."
- Washington Monthly: Anatomy of a Disaster: Trump Didn’t Care, and the GOP Didn’t Have a Plan: "The Republican Party is not ready to govern. Its chief executive is uninterested in policy details, and far too many of its Congressmembers are too beholden to AM radio platitudes to effectively govern..."
- Jessica Hagy: Indexed
- Adam Ozimek: What About Market-Oriented Healthcare Reforms?
- Heather Boushey: Look to the 49th state for basic-income guidance
- Mark Thoma: It’s a Ruse: Tax Cuts Can’t be Financed by Reducing Government Waste
- Caitlin Green: A very long way from home: early Byzantine finds at the far ends of the world
- Joshua D. Angrist and Jörn‐Steffen Pischke: Undergraduate Econometrics Instruction: Through Our Classes, Darkly
- Peter Lindert (1996): What Limits Social Spending?
- Tamim Bayoumi and Barry Eichengreen: Aftershocks of monetary unification: Hysteresis with a financial twist
- Peter Sullivan: Top House Republicans favor funding key ObamaCare payments: "GOP lawmakers previously filed suit against the Obama White House over the payments, arguing they were being made unconstitutionally, without a congressional appropriation. Now, after last week's failure of the House GOP's ObamaCare replacement bill, top Republicans say they realize they need to fund the payments..."
- Philip Stephens: Brussels takes back control of Brexit: All the power lies with Europe and Britain holds no cards in the coming negotiations
- Jonathan Chait: Tax Reform Is Hard. Tax Cuts Are Easy
- Josh Bivens and Lawrence Mishel: Understanding the Historic Divergence Between Productivity and a Typical Worker’s Pay: Why It Matters and Why It’s Real:
- Christopher Blattman, Julian C. Jamison, and Margaret Sheridan: Reducing Crime and Violence: Experimental Evidence from Cognitive Behavioral Therapy in Liberia
- (2015): What Do You Think the Chances Are that Jeffrey M. Lacker Is Right in 2015?: I cannot think of a single case since he became Richmond Regional Federal Reserve Bank President in 2004 in which any of Lacker's dissents from the Federal Reserve have shown positive insight into the actual state of the economy. Can anybody?
- Chuck Wendig: On the Murder (and Resurrection?) of Expertise
- Sean McElwee and Jason McDaniel: Fear of Diversity Made People More Likely to Vote Trump: The 2016 election was really a battle about having an open society.
- Fred Block (1978): The Origins of International Economic Disorder: A Study of United States International Monetary Policy from World War II to the Present
- David Zilberman: Irma Adelman (1930-2017): A Leading Economist and Outstanding Berkeley Faculty Member: I was very sorry to learn that Irma Adelman passed away February 24, 2017. A brilliant woman whose life story and achievements were truly awe-inspiring.... We were privileged to know and work with her for most of her very productive career.,,
- Charles Gaba: ACASignups.net
- Paul De Grauwe (2011): The European Central Bank as a lender of last resort: With the Eurozone crisis casting doubt over the solvency of Spain and Italy, the ECB has once again intervened to provide liquidity in the government bond markets. This column asks the question: Is there such a role for the ECB as a lender of last resort?