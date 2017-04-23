Links for the Week of April 23, 2017

Must-Reads:
- Kevin Drum: We're Now In the Second Biggest Housing Boom of All Time: "The most remarkable feature of this chart... http://www.motherjones.com/kevin-drum/2017/04/were-now-second-biggest-housing-boom-all-time
- Òscar Jordà, Moritz Schularick, and Alan M. Taylor: Monetary Policy Medicine: Large Effects from Small Doses?: "How do we know that higher interest rates will bring prices under control?... http://www.frbsf.org/economic-research/publications/economic-letter/2017/april/monetary-policy-medicine-using-quasi-random-experiments/
- Rick Perlstein: I Thought I Understood the American Right. Trump Proved Me Wrongs: "Direct-mail pioneers like Richard Viguerie created hair-on-fire campaign-fund-raising letters... https://www.nytimes.com/2017/04/11/magazine/i-thought-i-understood-the-american-right-trump-proved-me-wrong.html
- Financial Times: Donald Trump Beats a Retreat: "Another week, another series of flip-flops by America’s president... https://www.ft.com/content/039d80ae-21cb-11e7-8691-d5f7e0cd0a16
- Ezra Klein: The GOP’s problem on health reform is they’ve spent years hiding their real position: "The most interesting policy argument... is the debate between conservatives’ real position on health care and their fake position... http://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2017/4/17/15325366/gop-problem-on-health-reform
Should-Reads:
- Fatih Guvenen and Greg Kaplan: Top Income Inequality in the 21st Century: Some Cautionary Notes: "IRS and SSA data reveal diverging patterns in top income shares... http://papers.nber.org/w23321.pdf
- Chris Hayes: On escaping the “doom loop” of Trump's presidency: "I tend to think of it in terms of my own behavior... https://www.vox.com/2017/4/19/15356534/chris-hayes-donald-trump-media-elections-2016-criminal-justice
- Hyun Song Shin: Accounting for global liquidity: reloading the matrix: "In emerging market economies especially, a weakening of the domestic currency against the dollar saps both cross-border bank lending and investment... http://www.bis.org/speeches/sp170419.htm
- Nick Bunker: What would rules-based monetary policy look like?: "All of this isn’t to say that the reaction functions of central banks or individual central bankers aren’t important..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/04/what-would-rules-based-monetary-policy-look-like-equitable-growth.html
- Mark Thoma: The Fed’s Inflation Goal: What Does the Public Know?: "'Lately, various Committee members... and Chair Yellen... http://economistsview.typepad.com/economistsview/2017/04/the-feds-inflation-goal-what-does-the-public-know.html
- Tim Carmody: Pour some out for the sites that aren’t here: Google Reader: "Some of the best things ever seen or used on the web can’t be saved... http://kottke.org/17/04/pour-some-out-for-the-sites-that-arent-here
- Jamelle Bouie: The Muted Response to the Retail Apocalypse Shows Which Workers Count in Trump’s America: Fake Working Class: "The retail industry’s recent decline... http://www.slate.com/articles/news_and_politics/politics/2017/04/the_response_to_the_retail_apocalypse_shows_which_workers_count_in_trump.html
- Paul Krugman: On Twitter: "The CA/KS comparison—Brown and Brownback took office same time—never gets old, because the derp keeps coming..." https://twitter.com/paulkrugman/status/853693665239326720
- Willa Friedman et al. (2011): Education as Liberation?: "We assess the political and social impacts of a randomized girls' merit scholarship incentive program in Kenya that raised test scores and secondary schooling... http://www.nber.org/papers/w16939
Links:
- Martin Wolf: Dealing with America’s trade follies https://www.ft.com/content/fca7e9a4-2366-11e7-a34a-538b4cb30025: "Its policies will fail to reduce deficits—for which foreigners will be blamed..."
- Benjamin Wallace-Wells: The Despair of Learning That Experience No Longer Matters http://www.newyorker.com/news/benjamin-wallace-wells/the-despair-of-learning-that-experience-no-longer-matters
- Dani Rodrik: Prudential regulation, capital controls, and second-best: "One of my favorite aphorisms is 'the world is second best, at best' (due to Avinash Dixit).... First-best logic can be misleading..." http://rodrik.typepad.com/dani_rodriks_weblog/2017/04/prudential-regulation-capital-controls-and-second-best.html
- Anthony Sams: “Toto’s ‘Africa’” by Ernest Hemingway: "It would take a lot to drag him away from her. It was unlikely that a hundred men or more could ever do such a thing..." https://www.mcsweeneys.net/articles/totos-africa-by-ernest-hemingway
- Duncan Black: If You Get Sick, Should You Just Die If You Aren't Rich?: "That really is the fundamental question with our health care system.... I get enraged every time I see a gofundme type thing for someone's cancer... by the fact that people have to beg to live and this just 'normal'. http://www.eschatonblog.com/2017/04/if-you-get-sick-should-you-just-die-if.html
- Eric S. Rosengren: _The Federal Reserve Balance Sheet and Monetary Policy”
- Tim Carmody: Jay Smooth’s Ill Doctrine is still the best http://kottke.org/17/04/jay-smooths-ill-doctrine-is-still-the-best
- Tim Carmody: The web’s most useful tools and sites http://kottke.org/17/04/the-webs-most-useful-tools-and-sites
- FutureMe.org: Write a Letter to the Future https://www.futureme.org/
- Kevin Kelly: Cool Tools | Cool tools really work. A cool tool can be any book, gadget, software, video, map, hardware, material, or website that is tried and true. All reviews on this site are written by readers who have actually used the tool and others like it. Items can be either old or new as long as they are wonderful. We only post things we like and ignore the rest. Suggestions for tools much better than what is recommended here are always wanted. Tell me what you love. http://kk.org/cooltools
- Kevin Kelly http://kk.org/
- Old Maps Online http://www.oldmapsonline.org/
- Green’s Dictionary of Slang: "‘Quite simply the best historical dictionary of English slang there is, ever has been […] or is ever likely to be’—Journal of English Language and Linguistics..." https://greensdictofslang.com/
- U.C. Berkeley: Center for Human-Compatible AI http://humancompatible.ai/
- Charles Rose (1998): Troy and the Historical Imagination https://www.jstor.org/stable/4352107
- Jason Scott: Early Macintosh Emulation Comes to the Internet Archive https://blog.archive.org/2017/04/16/early-macintosh-emulation-comes-to-the-archive/
- Brewster Kahle: A Few Advanced Search Tips https://blog.archive.org/2017/04/16/a-few-advanced-search-tips/
- jjjake: A Python and Command-Line Interface to Archive.org https://github.com/jjjake/internetarchive
- USAFacts https://www.usafacts.org/
- Tim Carmody: The best tweets ever (nominated by Kottke readers) http://kottke.org/17/04/the-best-tweets-ever-nominated-by-kottke-readers
- Dietrich Vollrath: Aggregate Productivity versus Aggregate Technology... Again: "Measured aggregate TFP growth is like a trash can... includ[ing[ aggregate technology (which got tossed in there by accident while cleaning up kitchen), but also all sorts of other junk (like leftover coffee grounds)..." https://growthecon.com/blog/TFP-With-Profits/?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter
- Matthew Yglesias: Donald Trump’s big problem is he doesn’t know what he’s talking about: "At least it’s one of his problems..." http://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2017/4/17/15304212/trump-ignorant
- Jamelle Bouie: Andrew Sullivan’s perpetuation of model minority and black pathology myths is pretty boring at this point.: "Even as he avoids the words black or African American, that charge—that black deficiency (or even pathology) drives black disadvantage—is the core of Sullivan’s inquiry. And his argument, unstated but clear as the blue sky, is that black Americans have only themselves and their culture to blame for continued racial inequality..." http://www.slate.com/articles/news_and_politics/politics/2017/04/andrew_sullivan_s_perpetuation_of_model_minority_and_black_pathology_myths.html?wpsrc=sh_all_mob_tw_top
- Q&A with Economist and Author Heather Boushey http://www.nhbr.com/April-14-2017/Q-A-with-Economist-and-author-Heather-Boushey/
- Peter Lindert: European and Asian incomes in 1914: New take on the Great Divergence http://voxeu.org/article/european-and-asian-incomes-1914-new-take-great-divergence
- FT Market Dashboard: The five markets charts that matter for investors https://www.ft.com/content/c4de73e2-17a1-11e7-9c35-0dd2cb31823a
- Pseudoerasmus (2014): The “Anthropology” of Financial Crises: "Some time in the late 1990s, something changed within the German economy, and it was definitely a supply-side event, i.e., Germany’s labour costs began to fall relative to its trading partners’..." https://pseudoerasmus.com/2014/08/01/anthropology-of-financial-crises/