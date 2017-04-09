Links for the Week of April 9, 2017

Must-Reads:
- Kevin O'Rourke and Jeffrey Williamson: The spread of modern manufacturing to the poor periphery http://voxeu.org/article/spread-modern-manufacturing-poor-periphery: "Factor endowments: had a profound impact...
- Josh Barro (2012): Yes, the 1990 Budget Deal Spending Cuts Were Real https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2012-12-27/yes-the-1990-budget-deal-spending-cuts-were-real: "When you talk with conservatives about why they resist deficit-cutting deals...
- Dean Baker: Prime-Age Employment Rate Hits Record High for Recovery http://cepr.net/blogs/cepr-blog/prime-age-employment-rate-hits-record-high-for-recovery-in-february: "0.5 percentage points above its year-ago level...
- Paul E. Smaldino and Richard McElreath: The Natural Selection of Bad Science http://rsos.royalsocietypublishing.org/content/3/9/160384: "Poor research design and data analysis encourage false-positive findings...
- David Leonhardt: The Original Republican Lie About Obamacare https://www.nytimes.com/2017/03/14/opinion/the-original-lie-about-obamacare.html : "It’s often said in a tone of regret: I wish Obama had done health reform in a bipartisan way...
Should-Reads:
- Jonathan Portes: Spreadsheets are people too: statistics and reality http://notthetreasuryview.blogspot.co.uk/2017/04/spreadsheets-are-people-too-statistics.html: "[David] Goodhart’s response will be... that I am...
- Financial Times: The Fed and ECB keep a cautious eye on the exit https://www.ft.com/content/a0180496-1b7b-11e7-a266-12672483791a: "Making a promise... and then breaking that promise tends to have more severe consequences for central banks...
- Alex Pareene: The Long, Lucrative Right-wing Grift Is Blowing Up in the World's Face http://fusion.net/the-long-lucrative-right-wing-grift-is-blowing-up-in-t-1793944216: "If you want to understand intra-GOP warfare...
- Matthew C Klein: Tarullo Exits Federal Reserve https://ftalphaville.ft.com/2017/02/10/2184358/tarullo-exits-federal-reserve/: "Daniel K. Tarullo submitted his resignation... as a member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, effective on or around April 5, 2017...
- Thomas Barnebeck et al.: The Heavy Plough and the Agricultural Revolution in Medieval Europe http://eh.net/eha/wp-content/uploads/2013/11/Skovsgaard.pdf: "Lynn White, Jr. (1962)... the adoption of the heavy plough in Northern Europe led to increased population density and urbanization...
Links:
- 2003: Notes: What Thomas Sowell in 1995 Thinks of The Bell Curve http://www.j-bradford-delong.net/movable_type/2003_archives/000792.html
- Daniel Patrick Moynihan et al. (1966): The Negro Family-The Case for National Action http://web.archive.org/web/20131103202436/http://www.dol.gov/dol/aboutdol/history/webid-meynihan.htm
- Matt Bruenig: Why Consumption Taxes are Fine http://mattbruenig.com/2017/04/05/why-consumption-taxes-are-fine/
- Noel D. Johnson and Mark Koyama: States and economic growth: Capacity and constraints http://mason.gmu.edu/~mkoyama2/About_files/StateCapacitySurvey.pdf
- Francesco Cinnirella et al.: Malthus in the Bedroom: Birth Spacing as Birth Control in Pre-Transition England https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s13524-017-0556-4
- Neville Morley: Keep Lectures Live! https://thesphinxblog.com/2017/03/03/keep-lectures-live/: "Sitting in silence, concentrating on the real-time exposition and exegesis of material and the development of arguments and analysis...
- Martha J. Bailey (2013): Fifty Years of Family Planning http://www.nber.org/papers/w19493
- Alice Ollstein: Citing Own Medical History, Top House GOPer Defends Core O'care Protections http://talkingpointsmemo.com/dc/mchenry-obamacare-pre-existing-conditions: "Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-NC), the chief deputy majority whip in the House.... "I believe I'm a conservative, but I remember the really bad practices in the insurance marketplace prior to the ACA passing..."
- Ryan Avent: Technology and Jobs https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2016/dec/18/themes-of-2016-digital-revolution-technology-employment https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2016/oct/09/technological-revolution-sparks-social-unrest https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2016/sep/19/world-without-work-utopia-hell-human-labour-obsolete
- Òscar Jordà, Björn Richter, Moritz Schularick, and Alan Taylor: What has bank capital ever done for us? http://voxeu.org/article/what-has-bank-capital-ever-done-us: "Higher capital ratios are unlikely to prevent a financial crisis.... However, higher capital buffers have social benefits in terms of macro-stability: recoveries from financial crisis recessions are much quicker with higher bank capital..."
- JEC (2015): _Mean Squared Errors: What is it with economists and accounting identities? https://meansquarederrors.blogspot.com/2015/08/what-is-it-with-economists-and.html
- Justin Lahart: Jobs Report Obscures a Tight Labor Market - WSJ https://www.wsj.com/articles/jobs-report-obscures-a-tight-labor-market-1491586549: "Average hourly earnings were up 2.7% from a year earlier.... Two bright spots... were a continued decline in long-term unemployment and a solid increase in wages..."
- Anna Escher and Kate Conger: Waymo v. Uber: Everything you need to know https://techcrunch.com/timeline/waymo-v-uber-everything-you-need-to-know/: "Buckle your seatbelts. This one's a doozy!..."
- Chris Hayes: A Colony in a Nation http://amzn.to/2oPOg7M
- #Benjamin Wallace-Wells# (2011): Economic Thinker Paul Krugman’s Lonely Crusade for Liberalism http://nymag.com/news/politics/paul-krugman-2011-5/
- Steve M.#: No More Mister Nice Blog: I'm so Shocked that They Love War in the Mainstream Media Mancave http://nomoremister.blogspot.com/2017/04/im-so-shocked-that-they-love-war-in.html: "Let a woman like Margaret Sullivan into the media boys' mancave, and of course she's going to harsh their buzz..."