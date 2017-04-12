« There Is an Old Joke About Economists, Keys, and Lampposts That Comes to Mind Here... | Main | »

Live from the Banks of the Charles River: May 27, 2017 (Tentative): The Future of Higher Education and Lifelong Learning:

Moderator: Seth Lloyd ’82 (Ph.D., Rockefeller University), Professor of Mechanical Engineering and Engineering Systems and Physics, and Director, Center for Extreme Quantum Information Theory, Massachusetts Institute of Technology; author of Programming the Universe: A Quantum Computer Scientist Takes On the Cosmos_

Panelists:

  • J. Bradford DeLong (Ph.D., Harvard University): Professor of Economics and Chief Economist of the Blum Center for Developing Economies, University of California, Berkeley; Weblogger, Washington Center for Equitable Growth; Research Associate, National Bureau of Economic Research; sometime Deputy Assistant Secretary for Economic Policy, U.S. Treasury. Greatest intellectual influence from "Noise Trader Risk in Financial Markets," “Fiscal Policy in a Depressed Economy”, "In Defense of Mexico's Rescue", and "Keynesianism, Pennsylvania-Avenue Style. http://bradford-delong.com

  • Ivonne M. Garcia-Acosta (Ed.M., Harvard University), Associate Provost and Associate Professor of English, Kenyon College

  • Noel Michele Holbrook (Ph.D., Stanford University), Charles Bullard Professor of Forestry, Professor of Organismic and Evolutionary Biology, Harvard University

  • William G. Sakas (Ph.D., City University of New York), Chair, Department of Computer Science, Hunter College, and Director, Computational Linguistics Program, the Graduate Center, City University of New York.

  • Carol S. Steiker (J.D., Harvard University), Henry J. Friendly Professor of Law, Harvard Law School; co-author, Courting Death: The Supreme Court and Capital Punishment

